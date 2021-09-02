ENGLEWOOD — The Gulf Coast Community Foundation has awarded the Hermitage Artist Retreat a $30,000 Arts Appreciation Grant, naming the Englewood-based organization one of 12 cornerstone arts organizations.
The unrestricted grant, made possible through the Venice Endowment Fund and the Violetta Marchisio Charitable Fund, will help support the Hermitage’s core operations for the 2021-2022 season, organizers say.
The Arts Appreciation grants allow area organizations to focus on what they do best — "bringing world-class talent and beauty to Florida’s Cultural Coast,” according to the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. This year, the foundation added The Hermitage to its list of grantees, stating that the organization has a successful grant history with the foundation and strong donor support.
“The Hermitage is a unique and beloved regional asset that rose to the challenge of innovating during the pandemic, providing strong educational and outreach programming,” said Jennifer Johnston, senior community investment officer at Gulf Coast Community Foundation. “This grant recognizes the direct contributions the Hermitage makes to our community’s cultural life and to this region’s enduring brand as the arts and cultural destination in southwest Florida.”
The grant was appreciated.
“The Gulf Coast Community Foundation has been an incredible partner and champion of the Hermitage, and we are honored to be recognized by the Gulf Coast team and board in this way,” says Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg. “The designation as an Arts Appreciation recipient – and the accompanying unrestricted grant – is a meaningful vote of confidence in the work we are doing. We are truly grateful for this generous support!”
The Hermitage hosts artists on its Manasota Key campus in Englewood for multi-week residencies, where diverse artists from around the world and across multiple disciplines create and develop new works of visual art, theater, music, literature, and more.
As part of their residencies, Hermitage Fellows participate in free community programs, offering audiences in our region a unique opportunity to engage with some of the world’s leading artists and to get an authentic “sneak peek” into extraordinary projects and artistic minds before their works go on to major galleries, concert halls, theaters, and museums around the world.
These free programs include performances, lectures, interactive experiences, readings, open studios, school programs, teacher workshops, and more, serving thousands in our regional community each year.
For more information about the Hermitage, or to register for upcoming programs, visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org. Learn more about the Gulf Coast Community Foundation at GulfCoastCF.org.
