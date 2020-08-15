SARASOTA — Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight presented awards during a ceremony to employees who demonstrated exemplary service, including a trio who stabilized a burning van with their bodies to rescue the person trapped inside.
“This is a great day for our agency and for the Sarasota County community,” Knight said. “Whenever we get to recognize employees doing extraordinary things, it ignites morale and makes our community proud of the men and women who wear the uniform.”
Sgt. Matthew Tuggle, along with Deputies Brian Biegel and Christopher Indico, received the Heroic Achievement Award for their efforts in helping the driver of an overturned vehicle engulfed in flames.
On Jan. 13, deputies responded to reports of a rollover crash on Interstate 75 near Mile Marker 203.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found a minivan on fire in the wooded median and tried to reach the sole occupant who was pinned inside.
While assessing the elderly patient, deputies realized the vehicle was unstable and collectively braced it using only their body weight.
When the Sarasota County Fire Department arrived, all three deputies continued to brace the vehicle until it was mechanically stabilized, and the driver could be removed.
“Sgt. Tuggle, Deputy Biegel, and Deputy Indico exhibited extraordinary heroism by approaching and bracing the vehicle, which was in flames, preventing further harm to the driver, and allowing him to be pulled to safety,” Knight said.
The Homeless Outreach Team received the Unit Citation Award for their exceptional efforts and accomplishments since their launch in June 2018.
Last year alone, the Homeless Outreach Team introduced services to 584 new homeless individuals in Sarasota County.
During initial contact with each person, the team explains and encourages participation in a wide range of services. The Homeless Outreach Team provides case management including establishing a housing plan, finding and maintaining a source of income, as well as obtaining substance abuse treatment and mental health evaluations.
Knight noted they teamed with Sarasota Housing Authority, Salvation Army, Resurrection House, First Step, Center of Hope, Harvest House, Streets of Paradise among others.
“Through this collaborative effort, the unit has made an immeasurable positive impact on the local homeless community. Sgt. James Darby, Deputies William Spitler and JP Hernandez, along with case managers Leah Hayes and Shelley Williams are recognized for their outstanding acts to make Sarasota County a safe place to live, work and visit,” Knight said.
