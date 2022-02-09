NORTH PORT — Anthony Cimino was leaving the AMVETS Post 312 after fulfilling his duties as trustee just after 11 p.m. Jan. 30.
That's when he watched a speeding van crash into some trash cans and and then into an SUV parked at a house next door.
"The driver was on the wrong side of the road when he plowed through some trash cans, crashed into an SUV, flipped over and caught on fire," Cimino said.
Cimino, a retired Charlotte County Sheriff's deputy, said it was definitely one of the worst things he's ever seen.
"I've had to respond and report a lot of accidents, and this was really a very tragic scene," Cimino said. "The driver lost control was trapped inside."
He recalls hearing an explosion, and — as other neighbors watched in horror — one man and his son ran to the van.
'IT WAS CHAOS'
Jo-Tae Purpura, 33, arrived home from work just after 11 p.m. when he heard a loud crash.
He yelled for his dad, Steve Schroeder, telling him to call 911.
"I was cleaning out my car when I heard a loud crash," Purpura said. "I didn't think — I just ran toward the van when I saw it was on fire. I could hear him screaming inside; he landed on the driver's side.
"Everyone was just standing and staring … I yelled for someone to bring something to break the window with, and Carl Conrad (owner of the SUV the van totaled) brought out a hammer and turned on his hose."
Purpura broke the windshield and pulled the man to safety.
The driver was conscious, Purpura said.
"It woke all the neighbors up — it was chaos — one lady was screaming. The guy's clothes were smoking but not on fire. He was laying on his back and he was talking a bit."
The man in the van was covered in soot, witnesses said.
"It was after 11 p.m. and it was dark, and I couldn't see much," Cimino said. "There must have been some sort of chemicals in the vehicle because there were several small explosions. There was nothing left to the work van."
The fire in the van produced a huge plume of smoke.
Cimino said he saw a brief article about the crash in The Daily Sun, but he wanted his neighbors to get some recognition for their heroic actions.
"I don't know the condition of the driver, but it could've been much worse if they had not acted as quickly as they did."
The accident happened just one home past the AMVETS post on Chancellor Boulevard, which straddles the Charlotte-Sarasota County border, with one side in Port Charlotte and the other in North Port. Video footage from security cameras mounted outside the post show the van traveling fast and some details of the crash.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 11:14 p.m.
After hitting the trash cans and the SUV, the van "rotated, collided with a realty front yard sign, overturned and became engulfed in fire,” read the FHP report.
Troopers only identified the driver as a 43-year-old man from Port Charlotte and stated his injuries were serious. A med-evac helicopter landed in the AMVETS parking lot and flew the man to a trauma center.
"It was really my son who saved him — because I am disabled and I was also a little hesitant because I was afraid the gas tank was going to explode," Schroeder said. "He broke the window and pulled the guy out. There must have been air conditioner tanks inside because they were exploding like crazy — it sounded like bombs."
The speed limit on Chancellor is 40 mph in that area.
"I don't think it's safe around that curve," Cimino said. "It drops to 35 after you pass Biscayne and there are fewer houses over there. From the video, it looks like he was going upwards of 70 miles per hour."
Cimino said this is the third accident he has seen around that curve.
"They just repaved the road and there is about a six-inch dip between the road and the grass," he said. "Maybe he got stuck in that and tried to over-correct. One of his front wheels was gone. He pretty much totaled the car in the driveway."
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.