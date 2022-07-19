NORTH PORT — Foes of an apartment high-rise claim a victory in getting those plans shelved, according to some living near the proposed units.
Developers backed off the 276-unit complex at Toledo Blade Boulevard and Lovett Road after about 100 neighbors protested at a public forum.
“It's easier to stop a train before it leaves the station,” said Bob Ryan, who opposed the project.
That developer or its agents with Toledo Blade LLC didn't immediately respond for comment. State filings list its principal as a Fort Myers attorney.
Those neighbors banded for an informational meeting on the 276-unit project. The Thursday hearing was filled with opposition at the Morgan Family Community Center.
After a welcoming and project timelines, that group pounced. The developer in short order shelved things and exited in frustration as person after person complained, according to Ryan and others.
“North Port is growing in leaps and bounds. But it seems too fast,” said Dennis Mysliwy, who also opposed the 276-unit.
On paper, it is three high-rises near single-family housing and that area's booming commercial growth.
“I'm not sure how (truthful) the developer was in withdrawing his plan," Mysliwy said. "Time will tell, I guess.”
North Port is already exploding in population as new or proposed housing/mixed-use projects gain clearance at City Hall.
The biggest by far is in Wellen Park, a master-planned community of neighborhoods, commercial and the Atlanta Braves stadium.
Wellen Park alone at build-out will contain 50,000 residents. Thousands of new homes and the first phase of Downtown Wellen Park, a mix of housing and commercial, open in the next year.
However, North Port's five commissioners last week agreed to not rezone 15.6 acres at Interstate 75 and Toledo Blade to allow a 4-story, 224-unit residential complex. Strong and vocal opposition again showed for that hearing at City Hall. The developers would remake that project to fit current zoning, however, their lawyer said.
And a handful of curious locals attended a presentation last Wednesday for what's called Toledo Villages, some 3,500 homes and golf behind gates at Toledo Blade and north of I-75. Opposition was non-existent.
North Port outpaces much of Florida in construction and new people.
The 2021 U.S. Census count, in fact, showed the city’s population rise by 5.5%. It is among the 10 fastest-growing American cities of 50,000-plus.
Sarasota County itself grew 15% from 2010 to 2020, or about 15 new residents per day. Sarasota County — which is North Port, Venice, Sarasota, part of Longboat Key and unincorporated Sarasota County, including part of Englewood — contains some 441,000 residents.
The seasonal surge brings another 96,000, according to county tracking data. North Port likely will surpass permitting records in 2022, as more Americans shift south and west in the post-coronavirus era.
