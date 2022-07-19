High-rise foes claim victory, developer mum on future

Venice attorney Jeff Boone, center, leads a public forum of the Toledo Villages project. Opposition was nil. Things were different at the Morgan Family Community Center.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — Foes of an apartment high-rise claim a victory in getting those plans shelved, according to some living near the proposed units.

Developers backed off the 276-unit complex at Toledo Blade Boulevard and Lovett Road after about 100  neighbors protested at a public forum.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments