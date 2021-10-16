NORTH PORT — High school students interested in earning college credits for free have an option in South Sarasota County — a new collegiate program offered at State College of Florida’s Venice campus.
The Early College Program at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota allows qualified high school students to enroll in selected college courses to satisfy high school graduation requirements and earn credit toward an associate degree.
The college does not charge for the dual enrollment tuition.
“It started with a grant in 2011 at our Bradenton campus,” said Karen Peck, head of school at SCF Venice. “In 2019, we started a junior class in Venice and 48 seniors graduated from the program last year — 47 received their associate’s degree. That was our first graduating class.”
It’s called State College of Florida Collegiate School Venice. It’s at the SCF-Venice campus, {span}8000 S Tamiami Trail, Venice,{/span} which is right next to North Port’s CoolToday park.
This year, a freshman class was added and next year all four high school grades will be a part of the program on the campus.
“There are no academic requirements for incoming freshman, but we do have a lottery for applicants,” Peck said. “Our incoming juniors do have to pass a Post Secondary Education Readiness Test. It covers math, reading and writing and they must meet certain scores to be considered for dual enrollment.”
There are 100 seats available for each grade.
“This year we had 108 applications for ninth grade,” Peck said. “We do expect next year will be a little different as word gets out.”
SCF has an agreement with Florida Gulf Coast University. If dual-enrolled students maintain a grade point average of 3.0, they are eligible for up for $5,000 in tuition reimbursement up to 3 years if they choose to attend FGCU.
University of South Florida has a similar program it offers students.
All the Florida colleges and universities accept the AA degree credits completely, Peck said.
Students do not have to attend a Sarasota County public school to apply for the program.
“Most of our students come from Venice and North Port and we have a few from Charlotte County, but anyone can apply,” Peck said.
Nearly 140 students are dual-enrolled this year.
“The reason my family chose SCFCS is because of the academic environment and college at an early age,” said ninth-grade student Jon Henry. “What I am looking forward to the most is definitely the dual enrollment classes. I am very excited to get a head start on my associates degree.”
Dual enrollment enables qualified public, private, and home education students to enroll in selected college credit courses offered by SCF. The credits earned count toward both a college degree and a high school diploma.
Traditional public schools also offer dual enrollment programs.
“Students are still assigned to their high school and they come to the college in the afternoon to take courses,” Peck said.
Students accepted for early admission take all their classes at SCF and must register for at least four classes totaling 12-15 credit hours.
The deadline to apply for the spring semester is Dec. 1.
For more information, visit www.scf.edu/StudentServices/Registrar/EarlyCollege/default.asp.
