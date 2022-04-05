SARASOTA — More than 70 students from seven Sarasota County high schools participated in a forum with school district staff and other leaders in the community at Suncoast Technical College.
Students selected from 10 topics and were seated at tables to share ideas about what improvements they'd like to see in their schools.
Topics included communication, technology, innovative instruction, future planning, comprehensive curriculum, underrepresented students, safety and security, mental health, substance abuse and equity.
The topics were selected by the students in the Students Taking Active Roles program and reflect changes they feel will benefit the high school experience. The program is known as STAR.
"Students had to apply for the STAR program through The Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota and DeSoto counties, said Libby Exline, leadership programs specialist for BGCSDC. "Principals from each school chose which students could participate from the list of applicants."
Each table had a district staff representative to help guide the discussion as well as a STAR youth leader.
After 90 minutes of discussion with student representatives and forum leaders, each group presented its findings to the audience.
Joyce Stiglitz, a retired Sarasota County Schools teacher, facilitated the forum.
"I've been doing this for years … I really enjoy working with such intelligent young people," Stiglitz said.
The program has been around since 2006.
"Last year we had to do it via Zoom," said Suriya Khong, vice president of teen initiatives for BGCSDC. "This is so much better because they can interact in person in small group settings."
.
"Upon graduating from the STAR program, students will have the chance to serve on an interning board where they will have the opportunity to learn more about serving their communities," Exline said.
Superintendent Brennan Asplen congratulated the students leaders on their hard work and also took questions.
