North Port city government is jumping into holding more job fairs — three so far this year. Potential workers are marched through interviews, with drug-test given and criminal history check started.
Clearing those, the city makes an offer — the entire process can be completed in just a few hours.
What used to take a month now happens in a day.
Welcome to the nearly post-pandemic, Great Resignation world, said Deborah Hope, North Port’s Human Resources manager. She who said employers risk losing an applicant if that person is left with just promises.
“We look at every aspect to shorten the (hiring) window,” Hope said.
North Port is scrambling for staff, as unemployment is low and economics are competitive. Police and fire agencies alone hire in batches.
North Port bumped its starting pay to nearly $50,000 for both jobs, aggressively recruiting at schools and academies along with social media.
But North Port also needs lifeguards, camp counselors, bookkeepers/accountants, electrical inspectors, IT and water-treatment workers, mechanics, garbage truck drivers and code enforcers.
The city should soon have 800 workers. It even hires retirees as contractors.
But finding full-timers is a new ballgame, city officials said Tuesday as North Port’s summer camps opened.
The North Port Aquatic Center saw the return of 20 seasonal lifeguards but had hired 25 new ones, Parks & Recreation Assistant Director Tricia Wisner said. It was calculated to retain seasonal staff, chasing new ones full force at schools and networking with counselors, using pay, employee appreciation, flex-scheduling and a fun atmosphere as incentives.
North Port even retained its pool staff during COVID-19 lockdowns, some in their warm-up gearing sanitizing offices and City Hall.
“The result is a well watched, open pool,” Wisner said.
Modern media is also key in today’s labor market, Hope said. Texting rather than email messaging, for instance, grabs interest more quickly, she said.
And the city will outreach soon through the popular TikTok platform of short entertainment videos, she added, or branding North Port “as a young, fun city.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.