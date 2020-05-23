SARASOTA COUNTY — Alex Patel scrolled his checkbook ledger for the month of March.
Flipping the pages, his forefinger landed on a number he still couldn't grasp.
He had cut an $11 revenue-sharing check to a company booking rooms at his Warm Mineral Springs Motel. Just 12 months earlier he had paid that web-provider and another $1,500 total for booking his 27-room inn, Patel said.
And then COVID-19. Like other surviving hoteliers, Patel squeaked through March and April. It still seems unreal, he said, staring hard at the $11 ledger entry, as if doing so would make zeros appear.
"The cancellations just started coming in," he said. Sarasota County had suspended vacation or short-term rentals, which represents almost 50% of tourist tax revenue.
Asked again about March and April, Patel, who had purchased the geometrically shaped motel in 2016 based on a decades-long stream of guests, replied: “Why … extremely, extremely slow. Everything had been going crazy, regulars and snowbirds, and then … wooooo!” meaning things hit the wall with Florida's COVID-19 lockdown.
Warm Mineral Springs Motel opened at 12597 S. Tamiami Trail in 1958. It was instantly classic, geometric and '50s deco, glass walls, special and exciting, according to those reviewing the structure designed by Victor Lundy. The American Institute of Architects, in fact, selected it for recognition in 1958. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
And the place at night radiated light and energy, like a spaceship along the busy Tampa/Miami highway in those days before Interstate 75.
But it was a nearby mineral spa that really brought guests, especially eastern Europeans. The Warm Mineral Springs Park, now run by North Port, also retains some 1950s architecture. It was more touristy then, like a circus, a destination. Many using the spa rested at the quirky Warm Mineral Springs Motel, which retains its deco front desk in a glass-encased lobby.
Patel, who had owned North Port businesses before possessing the motel, figures things will settle out. At some point.
“Everything is opening little by little,” he said. “Hopefully we're going to get back to normal.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.