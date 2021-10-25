WARM MINERAL SPRINGS — As they added the final touches to the 80 red, white and blue flowers planted by the Home Depot crew, members of AmVets Post 2000 cheered.
When they finished, North Port Home Depot manager Thomas Manning thanked his employees for their dedication to giving the AmVets post a facelift. He asked department supervisor and community captain Cherylann Tacy to step up. He presented her with the “Homer” award for outstanding community service.
Ronnie Carroll, a longtime member AmVets member also thanked the team. He was excited to see the improvements coming together.
“Home Depot is very generous to veterans, they care so much,” Carrol said. “The improvements were needed and they really went all out to help the post.
Carroll said the partnership was created after he went to the North Port Home Depot and asked for a discount for the post while buying three ceiling fans for the lanai.
Customer service gave the discount.
When he returned for a fourth fan, he ended up speaking to Manning who asked if he and some of his community service staffers could go to the post to see if there were other needs.
Manning applied for a grant through Home Depot, and before long, Carroll was told the crew would be back to install or help with $4,625 in supplies.
They recently worked at the post planting flowers, painting the concrete pad at the flag pole in front of the building at 401 Ortiz Blvd., adding a flagpole in the back of the post, adding six solar poles and lights to the side parking lot, supply all of the screening and hardware for the hurricane shutters, donating all of the paint for the entire building (including yellow for an anti skid path near the door) and repairing a gutter.
“They added more to the list than what we initially thought we needed at the post,” Carroll said. “They also installed fencing around the well enclosure and added a lockable door. The gave us supplies for a memorial area near the flag pole to hang plaques in memory of loved ones who died. That’s a beautiful addition to the post.”
Carroll said the North Port Lowe’s have also been so supportive. The post received a deep discount on a $900 commercial freezer.
“We paid $221 for it,” Carroll said. “Kendra the assistant manager is great. We’ve been able to get a $800 stove for $200 to help a veteran in need. I just want people to know that Home Depot and Lowe’s aren’t just giant conglomerates, they do care about veterans in local communities.”
Tacy said Home Depot partnered with People for Trees on a project, the city of North Port, the North Port K9 unit and many others over the years.
“One of the biggest projects I’ve worked on was for the Wounded Warriors in Arcadia,” she said. “It’s very rewarding to see the smiles on the veterans faces when the job is complete.”
Manning said he’s reaching out to Lowe’s and Walmart to see if they can connect for community projects.
“I know we are competitors, but there are some things we can come together for the greater good of the communities we serve,” he said. “I did the same thing with the city. I said we would be there with supplies before and after a hurricane to get the city back up and running when a disaster strikes.
“We are here for our community,” he said. “We want to be a good partner.”
