NORTH PORT — There was a little extra pep in the step for Major League Baseball fans Friday at CoolToday Park -- especially for Atlanta Braves fans there to salute the team that won last season's World Series championship.
Others were happy things got salvaged, as a player lockout had threatened the MLB season.
“We're thrilled,” said David Kazanowski, living in Venice but still with a thick Georgia accent from his home state.
Huge Braves' fans, he and wife Theresa sipped beers and had laughs before the home-opener against the Minnesota Twins.
Friday felt more like the end of a marathon, as the Braves had endured obstacle after obstacle in the four seasons since CoolToday Park opened.
First was a late opening in which the team played one spring game in 2019, then headed back to Atlanta. The second spring season was cancelled due to COVID-19, the third had limited fan attendance last year.
This one was nearly ended by a Major League Baseball dispute.
But that lockout ended last week and the players reported for Grapefruit League play. The league expected its 30 teams to complete a full 162-game schedule.
The Braves' first home game Friday was against the Minnesota Twins. The $140 million ballpark was made even more spectacular by Florida's warm sun and a brisk breeze.
That seemed to energize visitors.
“Not a cloud in the sky,” said Jeannie Kilcourse, performing live music with her bandmate and husband Mark.
The couple would play the Englewood Moose Lodge later Friday, Jeannie said, or a “double shot.”
A steady legion of cars and people arrived Friday, the ballpark blanketed in volunteers, North Port police and team security to ensure safe passage and orderliness. Kids with concentrated grimaces threw balls to each other, the parents of Braves' and Twins' players at the VIP will call table for complementary tickets.
An electricity goosed the visitors in team jerseys and shorts. Security ran fans through metal detectors, scanned backpacks and bags as a stadium official on the echoing PA system announced “the wait is over.”
The playing of “The Star Spangled Banner” had the packed ballpark standing, caps over hearts, a huge ovation almost in a sense of relief as the music sounded its final note.
