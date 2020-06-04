The 2020 point-in-time count, which counts all sheltered and un-sheltered homeless individuals in each county, shows a 4.15% decline since 2019.
According to the PIT report, which is what the US Department of Housing and Urban Development calls it, there were 578 homeless individuals identified during the year’s count.
Every January, the Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness, Inc. conducts the count with the help of volunteers.
This year, the count took place Jan. 27 and 28. Volunteers in Sarasota County had trouble finding homeless people at previously identified homeless camps.
North Port Police Officer Erin Finnegan, the department’s Homeless Outreach Liaison, told volunteers at the time that this could’ve happened for a number of reasons. Homeless people could have a warrant, or been distrustful, she said. People could be experiencing mental health issues, or just plainly did not want to be bothered with answering questions on the survey, which include, “Where did you sleep last night?”
Of the 578 people counted, there were 506 households, 49 veterans, 53 youth, and 101 who were considered to be chronically homeless.
The year before, 603 people were counted. The count has decreased every year since 2016, when 972 were counted.
Chris Johnson, CEO of the Suncoast Partnership, said the lack of affordable housing in our area continues to be the driving factor for homelessness, as well as families who are one paycheck away from becoming homeless.
“One very promising data point coming out of the Point in Time this year is the 23.6% decrease in chronically homeless” people between Manatee and Sarasota counties, Johnson said.
“This is a testament to the efficiency of our Coordinated Entry System and the commitment of our community to serving those of highest vulnerability,” he continued.
Johnson said these practices used with Housing First best practices, Permanent Supportive Housing and Rapid Rehousing interventions allowed for the numbers to consistently be on the decline.
The results from the PIT counts along with other data collected help inform the Sarasota and Manatee County Continuum of Care as they plan how to best address the needs of those presently homeless and those at risk for becoming homeless.
You can see more information about this year’s count at suncoastpartnership.org/point-in-time.
