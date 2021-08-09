NORTH PORT — Police arrested a North Port man, charging him with beating and trying to rob a homeless man over $40.
John Walter Uzzardi Jr., 57, 6600 block of Dennison Avenue, North Port, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery with a weapon, according to reports released Monday.
He was booked into the Sarasota County Jail, where he remained Monday in lieu of $20,000 bond.
Uzzardi's booking sheet lists his address as the 4200 block of Circleville Street, North Port.
Reports show two other men were involved in the crime, and police spokesman Joshua Taylor says more arrests are expected.
The attack happened about 10 p.m. July 31 at Veterans Park, 13750 Tamiami Traill, North Port, police said. Police were called about two hours after the incident and arrived at 12:19 a.m. Aug. 1.
They found a man who had stab wounds on his upper shoulder and was bleeding from a swollen eye.
The victim, who was not named in the report, said men in two different vehicles, including a four-door Ford Crown Victoria, pulled up to him and got out, saying "Give John the money," according to the report.
The victim said he didn't have any, and was beaten and stabbed by the three men. He and witnesses described the attackers, saying one had long, gray hair and owned a mountain bike.
Later on Aug. 1, police saw Uzzardi in a shopping center and questioned him. Police also reviewed video taken at Scotty's Pub around the time of the assault. On Friday, police found and again questioned Uzzardi about the events of that night.
He was placed him under arrest for the beating and attempted robbery.
