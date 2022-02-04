featured Homeless woman struck by car Staff Report Feb 4, 2022 Feb 4, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A homeless woman suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday when struck by a car on South Biscayne Boulevard. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NORTH PORT - A homeless woman suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday when struck by a car on South Biscayne Boulevard.The woman was crossing Biscayne when the 87-year-old driver failed to stop, according to authorities.That driver told police the woman suddenly appeared and he was unable to brake in time.The force of the impact flung the woman, crushed the car’s windshield. Witnesses said the unnamed woman was outside the crosswalk near Tamiami Trail. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Investment group moves to foreclose on Bobcat Trail golf course More legal maneuvering in Wellen Park fight North Port homeless count in Yorkshire, where rules are suggestions UPDATE: All lanes are open on I-75 northbound in North Port, traffic is moving Two mobile homes catch fire near North Port Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Investment group moves to foreclose on Bobcat Trail golf course More legal maneuvering in Wellen Park fight North Port homeless count in Yorkshire, where rules are suggestions UPDATE: All lanes are open on I-75 northbound in North Port, traffic is moving Two mobile homes catch fire near North Port Calendar
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.