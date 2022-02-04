Homeless woman struck in Thursday mishap

NORTH PORT - A homeless woman suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday when struck by a car on South Biscayne Boulevard.

The woman was crossing Biscayne when the 87-year-old driver failed to stop, according to authorities.

That driver told police the woman suddenly appeared and he was unable to brake in time.

The force of the impact flung the woman, crushed the car’s windshield. Witnesses said the unnamed woman was outside the crosswalk near Tamiami Trail.

