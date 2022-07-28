NORTH PORT — Steve Kennedy believes everyone deserves a second chance.
Kennedy is the chair of the board of Helping Our Returning Neighbors, a nonprofit organization that assists people who went offtrack with criminal activities. It gives essentials they need to have a successful transition into becoming law-abiding — and productive — residents.
"We provide transitional housing, food, clothing and job training for those looking for help," Kennedy said. "Our vision is to disciple, enable, and equip returning men and women to be an asset to our community."
Kennedy founded the organization, known as HORN, three years ago.
"There were about four of us that were involved in prison ministry and we knew there was nothing on the outside to help people after they get released," Kennedy said. "People need to learn how to re-adjust to society. We don't just point them in the direction to social services … we take them there."
Kennedy met Reggie Santiago when Santiago was serving time in prison.
Santiago is now a program director for HORN and is in charge of visiting the cell blocks in the Charlotte County Correctional Institution.
"He talks to the guys and concentrates on the men who will be getting out in the next 18 months," Kennedy said. "He's very charismatic and smart. He pulls out his prison ID card and tells the guys 'I've been here — I know what your feeling' — and their eyes perk up because they know they can trust him."
Santiago spent 29 years in prison.
"It's now time for me to give back," Santiago said, at a ribbon cutting ceremony at the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Serving Charlotte and DeSoto counties, Kennedy is looking for more volunteers to help.
"It takes many people to do what we're doing," he said "Whether you have banking skills or knowledge about technology, you have something to offer these men."
Kennedy's wife, Becky, helps out with event planning and has set up a fundraiser for the organization.
"We have a $30,000 matching grant offer right now — for every dollar we raise it will be matched."
