Keep things flowing.
That’s the mantra. But it can go haywire with Florida’s spring baseball.
Opening-day traffic in North Port and Port Charlotte, for instance, frustrated and sometimes angered motorists as police and the teams tried to unscramble things.
Ticket-taker jitters, slow parking, passing drivers bunched among those waiting to enter the stadiums, others skirting accepted norms — each contributed to the mess, according to survivors.
Traffic headaches in North Port were more understandable, however, as this is the first full Grapefruit League season for the Atlanta Braves at their sleek CoolToday Park, and everyone was new at their jobs. Crumbled roads, drivers cutting the line and not enough ticket-takers making change slowed things to a crawl, though, according to those waiting Feb. 22 for the Braves’ first pitch against Baltimore’s Orioles.
North Port commissioner Jill Luke, for example, had opening-day tickets that Saturday. With time to spare, her car entered the line on Tamiami Trail a mile from CoolToday Park. She and her friends would miss the first two innings.
“It was frustrating, for sure,” Luke said. “But there was a meeting after the game (between North Port police and team officials) and things were tweaked. It got better.”
At Charlotte Sports Park where the Tampa Rays rehearse for the regular season, things were better, but not much. Things were snarled on Feb. 23, the opening game against the New York Yankees. It was a sold-out stadium of about 6,500 in attendance.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office implements a safety plan each season to ensure a smoother flow and that mishaps are avoided, said sheriff’s spokesperson Claudette Bennett.
“The safety of those attending the games and those driving (State Road 776) is of utmost importance,” Bennett said. “When we see areas of improvement, we discuss and come up with a better plan of action. So far this year we have haven’t had any issues.”
SMOOTHING OUT COOLTODAY
Maybe because the Rays had played for years in Port Charlotte, things were a bit worse at CoolToday Park in North Port. Other than normal delays from the huge surge of Braves’ fans, the intersection at West Villages Parkway and Tamiami Trail is fed by West Villages’ neighbors heading in and out, shoppers pulling into the new Publix retail complex, others on regular errands. In the two hours leading up to the 1 p.m. game time, thousands of drivers converged on the well-marked intersection.
It has the potential to become a nightmare.
But managing that traffic flow is much like a conductor leading a symphony, in this case a Florida Department of Transportation traffic device armed with sophisticated computer tracking and cameras.
As we enter any of the four roadways at the sweeping Tamiami and West Villages Parkway intersection, for instance, cameras like storks on huge traffic arms monitor each lane. Lights are timed from seven up to 40 seconds to allow lanes to clear, longer if things thicken. Automated software aided by the eyes of the camera flushes traffic into a rhythm that’s only impeded by game-day traffic trickling onto West Villages Parkway and entering CoolToday parking corrals. Ticket-takers making change, or as happened that Saturday, a huge hole in a gravel roadway heading into the parking area, further slowed traffic.
Braves officials on day two opened an exit lane inbound on West Villages Parkway to allow greater inflow, added staffing. And the pothole created by heavy traffic at the parking corral was mended, as well. Other changes will add a looping lane from the park to a feeder road. North Port Police and city Public Works staffers also ensure safety and better flow.
And North Port police after opening day barricaded access to the neighboring school, the State College of Florida. Some fans had used its lot and a side exit onto West Villages Parkway to cut to the front of entering stadium traffic, further slowing things and angering other more patient fans. And a second entry to stadium parking off Tamiami Trail at Prado had better signage and flag-wavers to attract fans and relieve congestion at West Villages Parkway.
North Port police also shooed fans aboard golf carts trying to cross Tamiami Trail from the West Villages neighborhood. Such things are verboten on state highways.
By the time the Orioles returned Wednesday afternoon for a scrimmage at CoolToday Park, things had ironed themselves out, said Nancy Stevens, walking to the game across Tamaimi Trail with hubby Ray.
“It’s pretty good,” she said, smiling as the couple trundled past cars on West Villages Parkway on another warm morning in paradise.
Down in Port Charlotte on Thursday, the Rays’ game with the Detroit Tigers went a lot smoother. By gametime at 1:05 p.m., nobody was still waiting to park.
The Rays put out a plea for additional gameday ticket-takers, and the added people power helped move things along quicker. Of course, the game was split-squad contest with only half the Rays playing in the home game, and it was a weekday afternoon, not a Sunday Yankees game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.