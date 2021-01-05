NORTH PORT — Talking is a politician's currency.
But 15-hour meeting marathons — including smoking, bathroom, lunch and dinner breaks — dragging into the wee hours?
Or averaging four hours for regular meetings, workshops and special hearings, nearly double some other communities in a seven-city study of 2020 by the North Port city manager's office.
Some longer meetings were for budgeting, which in 2020 meant sudden cuts due to coronavirus losses. But even normal meetings became groanfests, one September public hearing stretching into days, for instance. Another meeting to decide former City Manager Pete Lear's future ran hours and hours, past midnight and 1 a.m., then 1:30. Commissioners over time got feisty with one another, would nod off, scroll cellphones, shuffle papers, sigh loudly, find ways to become quietly disruptive.
The citizenry ate it up on social media, a former commissioner on her Facebook page, for example, providing commentary and replaying combative hearings … in slow motion.
Normally reserved, Mayor Jill Luke in this 2021 session decided enough is enough, and implemented so-called civility rules that included 10-minute discussion caps. That got quickly tested, however, when newly elected Commissioner Barbara Langdon interrupted Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell for skating beyond that cap.
“Point of order,” Langdon had intervened, then cited the 10-minute rule. Red-faced, McDowell scolded Langdon.
“I want us,” Langdon said in an interview, “to be focused on the right things, to be efficient … that's important.”
North Port's study compiled total meetings, hours spent in them. It also calculated purchasing and contract thresholds for North Port, and other Florida cities like Bradenton, Coconut Creek, Fort Myers, Homestead, Palm Coast and Sunrise, each comparable in population and budgeting.
Closest in hours at the dais was Fort Myers, with 77.5 total for the year. Palm Coast and Bradenton ran second and third in that category. North Port's commissioners, conversely, spent exactly twice that time before the public.
Fort Myers has six council members and a mayor; North Port has four commissioners and a mayor.
The safety net was that North Port in 2020 carried 679 agenda items for voting or discussion; Fort Myers had 738. Coconut Creek on the state's east coast carried just 189 agenda items in 2020, by contrast. Its council averaged about two hours per meeting.
Luke in her new role has also trimmed monthly meetings from up to four to two regular ones and a short Thursday hearing for commendations and awards. The first in 2021 is at 4 p.m. today (Thursday, Jan. 7).
Former North Port commissioner and mayor Chris Hanks contended with chatty colleagues in the extreme, he insisted in an interview with The Daily Sun. At the end of his term in November, in fact, he traded insults with McDowell over her perceived grandstanding, he added. She had chipped at him that year for refusing to remove his cowboy hat at meetings.
“It was almost a way of propaganda,” Hanks said of alleged grandstanding. “And I say that loosely. Everyone has to be better prepared for their job.”
Hanks agreed that limiting time on the dais worked best, if the rules got enforced.
“You have eight minutes,” he had told fellow commissioners as mayor in 2018-19, “use it, give it away or read the dictionary. It's your floor.”
McDowell as mayor in 2020 prepared for meetings as if going to war; her playbook marked with colored stickers to highlight issues or questions she wanted to tackle. But her methods, at times, irritated even an unruffable city attorney, who once informed McDowell that a question framed over and over would get the same answer. Amber Slayton later apologized for losing her cool.
McDowell couldn't be reached for comment for this story.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
