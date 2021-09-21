Hunt for Laundrie faces obstacles

VENICE — A dentist purposely wanders the Carlton Reserve, a vast space of some 34 square miles.
Total land around the Reserve is nearly 80,000 acres, a place of wetlands, prairie grasses and swamps, lurking dangers of entangled vines and roots if a hiker got turned around, as cellphone service is spotty.
The dentist had left his wife. His world wasn't a happy place. After locating the dentist's car, police search the reserve for days. They use dogs and four-wheelers.
Eventually, they give up.
Six years later, a hiker happened across human remains 50 yards off a trail. It was the dentist. He had leaned against a tree and shot himself. So much space, where only the sounds of passing jetliners or a screeching bird are heard, fooled the dogs and the officers tracking the dentist.
It is in this unforgiving terrain where authorities are looking for Brian Laundrie, the missing man linked to the disappearance of Gabby Petito, the North Port woman found dead in Wyoming.
Laundrie, 23, and Petito, 22, were a couple - one time engaged, later called off - that had journeyed across the country in a conversion van.
Laundrie returned to North Port alone in late August. He became a person of interest as investigators looked for Petito, whose parents had reported her missing Sept. 11. An autopsy is scheduled.
A search team Tuesday returned to the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve. Investigators brought dogs, four-wheelers, every tool available to law enforcement.
Still, they must cover horizonless ground, said Debbie Blanco, the former Carlton Reserve land manager who knows that vast space “like the back of my hand,” she said Tuesday in describing what searchers face.
Along with eerie emptiness, the reserve and surrounding lands hold campgrounds, cabins, a house, even a barn and water pumps, plenty of places to hide and keep hydrated, if someone chose to do so, she said.
Laundrie reportedly drove to an entrance of the Carlton Reserve last week, planning to hike, his parents Roberta and Chris Laundrie told authorities. It was the remote entrance that is closest to North Port, across the drainage canal from the city limits and the Myakkahatchee Creek Park the city operates.
The couple recovered his convertible Mustang the next day. A sticker was affixed to the car for violating rules on leaving vehicles overnight, according to police. The Laundries reported their son missing Friday at the Sarasota County managed parcel.
Blanco said it would be hard to locate Brian Laundrie in such a vast location.
“Absolutely. There are more than 80,000 acres,” she said. “But it's not like (they're) wading up to their necks in swamps.”
The 25,000 acres of the Carlton Reserve actually abuts other wild lands, including the vast Myakka State Park to the north, the Walton Tract, the Orange Hammock property and others — all acquired over the years by different government and conservation entities in an attempt to give wildlife a link from the Myakka River into the west, all the way to the Peace River in the east.
Florida Wildlife Commission, FBI, Sarasota County, North Port and K-9 teams had run a weekend ground and aerial search that hadn't yielded answers in the hunt for Laundrie, a North Port police spokesperson said.
“Please be aware, the Carlton Reserve is a vast and unforgiving location at times. It is currently waste deep in water in many areas,” Josh Taylor said.
Those with tips can call 800-CALL FBI, or check online at tips.fbi.gov.
