NORTH PORT — North Port Commissioner David Iannotti has resigned.
Newly elected in November to replace outgoing Commissioner Vanessa Carusone, Iannotti in a press release cited health issues as his reason for leaving. He had participated in a ceremonial November event and only one full meeting before his sudden departure Tuesday.
Iannotti had left a resignation letter with the city clerk's office early Tuesday. He did not indicate the nature of his “very recent personal health matters.”
“My apologies to city staff and the great citizens of North Port,” he wrote of leaving the District 1 seat. “Although this will cause a temporary setback for the city, it is necessary and in the city's long-term best interest.”
Iannotti is a New England transplant to Southwest Florida. He works as a regional account manager for a Sarasota firm and has a background in sales and technology, he noted in an interview with the Daily Sun during his campaign.
He defeated Richard Suggs in the District 1 general election. He had served on North Port’s Beautification & Tree-Scenic Highway Advisory Board.
“As a North Port resident of 15 years, I have witnessed a lack of fiscal responsibility and long-term thinking in the city commission," he said in the Daily Sun interview.
Reached on Tuesday, Suggs said he would consider another run in a special election. That date hadn't been determined as of Tuesday.
“Holy cow,” he said on learning of Iannotti's resignation. “I would be willing to look at it.”
Jill Luke knows all about special elections, having run in one in 2016 when former North Port Commissioner Jacqueline Moore resigned her seat.
Luke, now North Port's mayor, declared for the position in November 2016 and was picked in a citywide vote in May 2017. Sarasota County's Supervisor of Elections, then and now, would determine a special election date, Luke added. That cost is passed along to taxpayers.
Iannotti, Luke said Tuesday, showed great promise as a commissioner.
“He came in neutral on everything,” she said. “I was really excited to work with him. He was brilliant and thoroughly detailed” on issues. “I'm really sad to not work with him.”
The North Port commission meets on Thursday in a special hearing to greet new staff and discuss agenda items. The four commissioners — Vice Mayor Pete Emrich, Debbie McDowell, Barbara Langdon and Luke — will likely compromise on issues until a special election brings a fifth vote to the dais.
Iannotti couldn't be reached for comment Tuesday. His social media election page had been removed.
North Port just slid through a tough phase due to coronavirus shutdowns at city hall, former City Manager Pete Lear's sudden departure due to an office romance, and budget cuts largely due to the pandemic. And a group of West Villages homeowners had sought to de-annex that vibrant end of the city from North Port.
In the Daily Sun's pre-election interview, Iannotti pondered his legacy should voters favor him.
“I would want my actions to be seen as principled and forward-looking.”
