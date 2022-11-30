SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board meeting took the better part of six hours to decide to ask its superintendent to enter into negotiations for a resignation.
The 4-1 vote came after a meeting fraught with yelling area residents and emotionally charged — and drained — board members discussing the sudden urge to fire Superintendent Brennan Asplen, who has been the district’s leader for about two years.
School Board member Karen Rose led the push for his ouster, indicating during the night that she has no ability to work with Asplen.
As he initially entered, the audience applauded Asplen — giving the district leader a standing ovation.
Dozens of people spoke during public comment, from students to teachers to parents, speaking about being disturbed by the School Board’s push to oust Asplen.
A smattering of people took to the microphone to slam Asplen for decisions on mask mandates and supposed critical race theory being taught in the schools.
The meeting was filled to capacity with about 120 members of the public inside and about 200 more watching on screens from the parking lot.
Many were there at the urging of the group Support Our Schools and the local Democratic Party, and were wearing red shirts to support Asplen. Many who spoke identified themselves as educators or retired educators.
Board members heard public comment for about two hours before calling for a five-minute break to change the battery in the microphone. Then they listened to another hour of comments.
The majority of the speakers said they supported Asplen and thanked him. Many accused the new board members and the new majority of an organized attempt to cause chaos in the district. Others accused the majority of breaking Florida’s open-government laws.
School Board member Bridget Ziegler and Karen Rose both questioned Asplen’s leadership. Ziegler criticized the superintendent for being political and had a problem with his ethics in some cases. Rose said he doesn’t address concerns she has had about test scores. New School Board member Tim Enos brought up the topic of nepotism, questioning how Asplen could be comfortable with his wife working in a high-level administrative position.
New School Board Chair Robyn Marinelli had separate opinions, initially, pulling back from the ZEM team in her discussion of Asplen.
“This is not what I want,” she said as the attempts to validate terminating Asplen took place among board members.
Asplen said he was taken by surprise at the Nov. 22 meeting where the two new board members and Ziegler were sworn in.
Vice chair Karen Rose made the motion on the 22nd to have a special meeting to discuss "terminating the superintendent's contract."
Asplen said he was contacted after last week's meeting by Sarasota County Schools attorney Patrick Duggan over the Thanksgiving holiday asking if Asplen would be interested in a resignation agreement. Asplen questioned whether there was a discussion that led up to the offer that my have been a violation of Florida's open records Government in the Sunshine laws.
Given his chance to defend his own record, Asplen slammed indications that he’d had poor judgement and wondered why Rose and Enos hadn’t come to him directly with their concerns.
He went line-by-line on some of the soft allegations, telling Rose she could find answers to her questions were addressed throughout School Board meetings throughout the year.
Asplen, at one point, noted Tuesday night was his wedding anniversary and spoke about the exhaustion of the sudden push for his firing that clogged up Thanksgiving week and has taken time from his ability to do his work for the students and district.
A few moments, he was gruff and admitted being “fired up.”
“I’m probably getting fired anyway,” he said.
He slammed politics creeping into the board and Sarasota County — saying it is a great district that is being hamstrung by those leaning into political parties and not working for the students.
“Don’t let it happen,” he implored from his chair, noting St. Johns County, considered the best school district in Florida, never talks politics when it comes to education.
He surprised many audience members, and perhaps School Board members, at one point — as he addressed his own political preference.
“Nobody knows what I am. You know what I am? I’m a conservative Republican,” he said. “I line up with these four,” he added, pointing to Rose, Ziegler, Enos and Marinelli.
Asplen smiled as he continued his thought, looking at School Board member Tom Edwards, known for his liberal politics.
“I don’t line up with him, Mr. Edwards, at all. But you know what? He works hard for the kids,” he said.
He credited Edwards with helping in hurricane shelters and work programs through the district — being nothing but helpful in those endeavors.
Edwards supported Asplen, asking his fellow board members to listen to the community and give the superintendent a chance to work with them. He also noted how Sarasota County consistently ranks among the top school districts in the state.
As it became apparent a needed 4-1 vote to terminate him may be unattainable Tuesday night with Marinelli giving indication she had no desire to fire him and would “work with anybody,” Rose made a sloppy motion that was amended, re-amended, then negotiated in wording between the School Board counsel and Asplen’s counsel.
Ultimately, the motion was Ziegler, Asplen, the School Board’s attorney and Asplen’s attorney would enter negotiations for a separation agreement.
A push to have a second meeting for a termination on Friday, which was originally Rose’s motion, was left hanging in the air.
Asplen took to his own defense in a passionate speech, addressing the concerns that three of the board members made about his leadership of the district.
He said if the board members were concerned that test scores hadn’t risen, it was because he spent his first year developing a strategic plan and then was starting the process of implementing it.
“I just got here,” he said. “We have a great plan in place and we’re moving forward with it.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.