If you are experiencing connectivity issues, join us live on our website. http://edchannelvod.sarasotacountyschools.net/CablecastPublicSite/watch/2?channel=2

You can also watch on Comcast 20 or Frontier 33. All videos will be uploaded to YouTube in its entirety.

SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board meeting took the better part of six hours to decide to ask its superintendent to enter into negotiations for a resignation.

The 4-1 vote came after a meeting fraught with yelling area residents and emotionally charged — and drained — board members discussing the sudden urge to fire Superintendent Brennan Asplen, who has been the district’s leader for about two years.


0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments