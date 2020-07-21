NORTH PORT — Possible pay freezes and lower property tax rates topped the discussions Tuesday during the first day of North Port city commission budget talks.
The pay raise freeze issue arose late in the hearings, with Mayor Debbie McDowell urging such a freeze, as well as givebacks or millage rollbacks, considering the economic damage COVID-19 has caused and will likely further cause into 2021, she said. North Port employs around 750 workers and is considering an overall budget of nearly $179 million.
McDowell said contact with North Porters prompted her concerns. She said many of them had lost their jobs or may lose their homes due to COVID-19-related issues, she said.
“I’m just looking for a way to find $1 million to fund a (millage) rollback … trying to be cognizant of what our citizens are going through.”
But the mayor wasn’t getting much support, with fellow commissioners objecting to the possible loss of services with staff cutbacks or salary freezes, several agreed.
Vice Mayor Jill Luke told commissioners that after the “beating we took last year to get (the budget) balanced … to take away from the staff, I can’t.”
Commissioners Chris Hanks, Vanessa Carusone and Pete Emrich each concurred with Luke. The matter was rhetorical, however, as commissioners continue to slog through budget hearings that began in March.
The budget is a grueling sequence of department heads speaking about their spending priorities, the city manager’s office dissecting spending versus revenue, commissioners providing feedback and direction, the public reviewing the spending package, commissioners setting millage rates and adopting the final budget that starts Oct. 1.
“It’s a long process to define where we’re going,” Acting City Manager Jason Yarborough said.
Budget hearings resume today, Wednesday, at city hall, 4790 City Hall Blvd. Residents may view the proceedings on YouTube.
