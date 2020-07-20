NORTH PORT — Think about your comfy world ... and how you may take it for granted.
That's what Mina Sunveen and others at her church considered in picturing the city's homeless outside in the rain.
After viewing a social media post about such things, Sunveen and her friends at the North Port Community United Church of Christ began making ground mats from plastic bags, donating them to North Port Police. The mats go to the homeless who police contact in their work.
So far the church group has crocheted about 15 mats, which are plush, like your grandmother's comforters. COVID-19 has frozen the program as seniors isolate themselves. But Sunveen, who is 92, expects things will resume once life returns to normal.
“As long as there's a need,” the retired civil service worker said.
Sunveen, her friend Mary Maples and others in their social circle needed a project. One member happened on a video of someone using plastic bags to crochet candy holders, practical things, even artwork. But the group wanted a more meaningful project, Sunveen said, and mats for the homeless surfaced as an idea.
They found a partner in Erin Finnegan, a North Port police officer and outreach liaison to the city's homeless, who number at 100 or so. Homeless seeking city services are eligible.
“It's a wonderful thing to do,” Finnegan said. “Very compassionate.”
The catch is each mat requires 800 recycled bags. The women turned to church parishioners to donate thousands of bags, which then get cut into strips. The byproduct is called plarn, or plastic yarn, which is crochet-hooked into thick and durable mats that are moisture-resistant and easily rolled.
A bungee cord binds them, Sunveen said. It takes up to two weeks for each one. Crocheting plarn is a social event and gives the woman a sense of purpose, she added.
The mats “help make them comfortable,” Sunveen said of those receiving one. “We care about the homeless … and doing something for them.”
