PUNTA GORDA — Principal John Halcomb told the 58 graduating seniors from the Imagine School of North Port to continue being impactful after high school.
Then Halcomb spent time telling their parents some of the things the Class of 2023 accomplished during their time at the charter school.
Halcomb said 32, or 57%, of the seniors earned a 3.0 grade-point average or higher, of those six earned 3.5 GPA or higher. Three seniors have 3.75 GPA or above, and five earned a 4.0.
Sixteen were dual enrolled and 10 of those students earned industry certifications.
One is a Young Marine, four are music students, four are scholar athletes and two have been accepted into the military.
"Two of these seniors have earned full scholarships to a Division II university," he said. "Twelve are members of the National Honor Society, which is more than last year. Two are members of Imagine Honors Academy and five are members of the Student Government Association.
"In total, 55% of these seniors have been involved in activities that demand they push themselves harder and achieve at a higher level," Halcomb said.
A school tradition is to allow seniors to select a teacher to give the keynote address at graduation. The students picked seven-year math teacher Christine Mennella. She told students she learned they have expensive tastes. Then she taught them about the interest they would be paying on their credit cards.
She said she hoped they did well in life. She joked that they need to keep in touch, so she could visit them at their jobs and throw pencils in the ceilings where they work.
Student speaker Teagan Mills, the senior class president, cried while thanking her parents for driving her around two years after she was supposed to get her license. Mills, whose GPA is higher than 3.7, is also a member of the National Honor Society, was dual-enrolled for three semesters, and has been accepted into several universities.
"It's been 4,651 days since our first day of kindergarten," she said. "We've been through a lot of hardships and challenges."
She said she could have gone to a larger high school, but her speech would have been to lots of parents but many strangers.
"We continued to grow together," she said to her fellow seniors.
Senior speaker Alister Munroe said this senior class was "the best of the best." He said he learned leadership and teamwork in the Scouts and even more serving the community to earn his Eagle Scout rank.
Another tradition is to honor each student who has attended Image School from kindergarten through their senior year. Those students included Gilberto Berrios, Hunter Call, Kamyla Carrasquillo, Mckinley Cartee, Zachary DeFeo, Hailey Klein, Eriq Masters, Alexis McCarthy and Madison Sandro. Their names will be added to a special plaque and displayed at the front office of the school.
Ethan Washburn's parents cheered from their sets at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center in Punta Gorda when they heard their son's name called for a scholarship. The 18-year-old will use it at the Florida Gulf Coast University.
His brother just completed his freshmen year there. "He's stalking me," joked his brother Clayton.
After the ceremony, many underclass band members bowed down at the feet of their favorite senior Noah Furnas, 18.
"For three years, I was the only percussionist in the band, they love me," he said. "I will miss them for sure."
Newly graduated senior Isabelle Louis was greeted by her dad, Fritz, with bouquets of flowers.
"I'm 16," she said. "I graduated early. I'm headed to the University of North Florida to study biochemistry and American Sign Language. It's going to be exciting."
