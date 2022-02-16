NORTH PORT — One of the two buildings that house Imagine Schools of North Port has been sold, but school will continue there as normal, school officials say.
Matthews Real Estate Investment Services recently announced the sale of the building at 1000 Innovation Ave. - the charter school's Elementary Campus.
The sale closed Dec. 9 for $9.9 million.
Imagine Elementary School Principal Aleischa Coover sent out a letter to parents Wednesday confirming the sale, but stating school will continue as usual.
"Our Elementary Campus building is leased by the school, and therefore, the sale does not impact our school or its existing lease, which remains in place through at least school year 2026," Coover stated. "It has been a point of pride to partner with the families in our community to provide educational choice for our students and we look forward to continuing that partnership for many years to come."
The buyer is listed as Little Sharks Inc., a corporation based in Miami Beach, according to the Sarasota County Property Appraiser.
The seller was Toledo Blade Design Center LLC. The property previously sold in June 2006 for $524,200, before the 36,000-square-foot building was constructed in 2008.
Matthews Real Estate, based in El Segundo, California, represented the seller, "who was looking to capitalize on the thriving Florida commercial real estate market" and described the location as an "affluent submarket of Sarasota and included a short-term lease."
“Although a short-term lease can intimidate buyers, we were able to source investors who understand the value of having an A school as a tenant and the large capacity the building offered,” said Daniel Gonzalez, the real estate associate who closed the sale. “Charter schools are a niche sector of real estate but with our connections, marketing efforts, and market knowledge we found a credible buyer within our client’s timeframe.”
The buyer, "an international investor, recently began to dispose of residential assets and was interested in acquiring high-performing assets with the potential for higher yields. The Imagine Charter School fits these criteria, as it reports higher yields than most single-tenant buildings in the area," Matthews stated in a Feb. 4 news release.
The Upper School campus, for middle school and high school students, is across Toledo Blade Boulevard from the Elementary Campus at 2757 Sycamore St. It's owned by Woodoff LLC and Will-Ridge LLC in University Park, Florida. Imagine is leasing that building through 2026.
Imagine Schools is a national nonprofit family of public charter schools that was founded in 2004. It has 51 public charter campuses in seven states and educates 29,000 students, according to its website, www.imagineschools.org.
As charter schools, Imagine Schools are part of the Sarasota County Public Schools district. For more about Imagine Schools North Port, visit imagineschoolatnorthport.org.
