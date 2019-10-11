NORTH PORT — A neighbor threatening harm to himself forced a limited lockdown around noon Friday at the Imagine Schools campus in North Port.
North Port police arrived, took the man into custody and cleared the area for motorists along Innovation Avenue just off Toledo Blade Boulevard.
Imagine's K-12 schools operate as independent charters, meaning administrators follow the health and safety rules practiced in public schools, Imagine Elementary Principal Aleischa Coover said Friday. Imagine contracts with North Port police to provide school resource officers, she said.
Those officers act at heightened levels as security situations dictate, such as what happened Friday, Coover said. The school officers acting to a possible threat placed both campuses on a limited lockdown, bringing students into the buildings, and prohibiting entry or exit by anyone until the all-clear was given.
School activities continued in the buildings under the limited lock-down.
Imagine administrators communicate with parents using Constant Contact, the Blackboard mobile app and Facebook to convey updates, Coover said. Imagine administrators also contact Sarasota's School Choice Office to share updates, concerns and details, which is mandatory under Florida's school charter rules.
“We practice, a lot, for this purpose,” Coover said of safety measures to protect students and staff from threats. “Try to cover all bases. We always keep everyone informed, right away.”
