NORTH PORT — With California in a coronavirus lockdown of everything but essential services and workers, can Florida be far behind? The state has more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the virus, and it is shown to infect at remarkable rates.
And severe restrictions are already in place to limit our interactions.
While a total lockdown is speculation, emergency teams have battle plans should the coronavirus push the state into this new reality, according to local, county and state officials.
Florida is, after all, a hurricane-centric state. Public safety has plenty of practical experience with downed systems and, in some cases, panic and poor behavior.
But coronavirus is uncharted. How would we, as a society, confront the realities of a nearly total shutdown of our needs and wants beyond the first steps that we've already experienced?
“I can tell you our Public Safety Communications Center is fully staffed and prepared for whatever kind of call volume we may experience,” said Kaitlyn Perez, a public information officer with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. “We also stray away from hypotheticals.”
Aside from the hard math of public safety on our streets, what about our behavior? Ask yourself about hoarding toilet paper and paper towels in recent days, or cutting line at a gas station in the run-up to hurricanes. Or consider what's posted on social media in such circumstances.
What would you do in a total lockdown that some insist could last weeks? Is this an end-of the-world situation, or one demanding calm and patience until the dark cloud lifts?
Social scientists such as Dr. Murat Haner at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee speculate on such things based on how others in the world perform in hard times. Haner is an expert in understanding why people adopt radical beliefs, why others choose violence to further those beliefs while others do not.
Haner shared his views:
“The uncertainty of where the risk comes from makes the lockdown necessary. There are two sources of fear that can achieve such a measure that affects the lives of millions: 1. fear of terrorism, 2. pandemic.
“The United States, as a society, is not familiar to this way of life, but living under the shadow of fear has been common in many countries. For example, in Israel, the fear of terrorism is so real that people confine themselves to their homes. Many Israeli people avoid going to movies, they stopped shopping from large malls, and they don’t fly or attend public events. They literally restrict themselves to homebound entertainment activities in place of outside leisure activities.
“The Americans are now experiencing the same level of fear, but from a different type — a pandemic.
“Lockdown may be necessary in Florida given the fact we now have over 500 people with positive test results statewide. In fact, radical measures, at the national scale might be necessary, such as postponing the presidential election.
“I am not a conservative person, but a possibility of change in critical top governmental positions in the midst of a worldwide pandemic may cause disruption to the U.S.’s response and further uncertainty.
“Regarding how we would expect one another to behave, I believe that we can expect people to be uncomfortable with restrictions on their behavior, and may engage in increased self-protective behaviors such as purchasing weapons and ammunition.
“But at the same time, the fact that everyone is in the same situation can bring a sense of solidarity to the community. We can look at the examples from other major areas in lockdown across the world, such as Italy. There we see city residents outside on their balconies, playing music together and singing the national anthem.”
