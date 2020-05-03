NORTH PORT — Even in the face of hopelessness, there's the Face of Hope.
The North Port nonprofit has assisted the disadvantaged surviving COVID-19, which is harder on military veterans with problems such as homelessness, substance problems or mental health issues, said Evelyn Gore, Face of Hope's founder and its driving force after 10 years in the city.
In many instances, homeless vets “don't have anybody,” she said. “But there's always help for them.”
Even with Face of Hope deemed as non-essential in the COVID-19 lockdown, its counselors have reached out to help North Port's disadvantaged. That means getting out, going to homes, even the streets.
One key to making the journey work is acquiring a veteran's discharge documents, or the DD-214 form that's essential in navigating the system, said Leslie Davidson, Face of Hope's finance coordinator. That can take months. But once papers arrive, the door opens to a menu of programs that veterans can access, she said.
And Face of Hope in the month-long lockdown has helped qualified veterans receive the federal stimulus check, filing tax returns or other documents to make the process work.
“Need is always there,” Davidson said.
Since opening its doors in 2010, Face of Hope has helped more than 5,000 homeless families and 440 veterans in need by providing an expanding portfolio of services. These range from food and clothing to transitional housing to job training and placement. Recently, Face of Hope has created a support services division for adults with developmental disabilities and new transitional housing programs for veterans and disabled adults.
“We are proud to provide housing, computer and job training, life counseling and even help with transportation to and from work,” Gore said. “Together, these services help clients lead less stressful, more purposeful and more sustainable lives.”
Face of Hope is at 12765 S. Tamiami Trail. For more information, call 941-257-8495.
