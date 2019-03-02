NORTH PORT — A four-month investigation by the North Port Police Department’s Special Investigation Unit has ended with the arrest of a suspected marijuana dealer.
Police on Thursday charged Tony Anderson, 22, of the 3100 block of Irma Street, with three counts of selling marijuana, Schedule 1 and three counts of using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.
After learning that Anderson may be dealing in marijuana, undercover detectives set up a buy in the 18000 block of Tamiami Trail on Oct. 4.
They purchased 28 grams of marijuana.
Later that month, they purchased another 28 grams at the subject’s house on Irma Street.
In December, an additional purchase of 28 grams was again made in the 18000 block of Tamiami Trail.
Finally, in December, the detectives executed a search warrant of the Irma Street residence and confiscated 178.4 grams of pot.
Bond for Anderson has been set for $10,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.