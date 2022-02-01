NORTH PORT — The shuttered golf course at Bobcat Trail faces a foreclosure demand and an injunction for repairs, among other court actions.
The 12th Circuit Court in Sarasota granted an injunction to the Bobcat Trail Community Development District — giving it the right to take over a well and repair it. The irrigation water is needed for the Fairway Commons neighborhood of the North Port community and homeowners association
In the same court, ITG DD&A LLC filed an action to foreclose on golf course owner Richard R. Smith III and his company, Cloud Ten! Marketing Group LLC.
Charlotte Harbor National Golf Course closed in August. The course, a part of Bobcat Trail, has left some residents angry, particularly 13 households who invested a total of $2.6 million with Smith to buy the course, and later, to start a business around payouts for a hole-in-one.
Other residents had paid $45,000 for lifetime memberships shortly before the course closed.
Bill and Vivianne Dillon, who are residents and investors, filed for the course’s foreclosure in October, saying Smith was delinquent on about $159,000 in property taxes. Those taxes were paid, although the unpaid bill is back up to $71,337 now.
What may remain unpaid, however, is close to $200,000 in state sales taxes, for which the state has filed a warrant to retrieve. ITG is using those unpaid taxes as reason again for foreclosure, according to the Nov. 27 filing.
ITG gained mortgage-holder status over the golf course Nov. 21, when the Dillons assigned their $100,000 rights to ITG. ITG gave Smith 30 days in to pay the taxes.
ITG appears to be related to a company called ITG Golf Management Fund LLC.
A number of other court cases against Smith’s debts have progressed into either default judgments, demands for financial records or in one case, an assertion by Smith the plaintiff’s sent the notifications to the wrong addresses.
Smith is attempting to have a default ruling seeking $378,000 against him dropped. It for canceled reservations from a Bahamas hotel for a company gathering. Smith argues the company sent the notices to the wrong addresses.
A Bobcat’s Community Development District attorney advised a judge that Smith was known to find ways to avoid being served with legal documents. He has used the golf course address, which is now closed. Servers know his home address in a rented property in the subdivision. A server reported knocking on the door and hearing a dog barking, but no one answering.
The CDD attorney told the judge he reached Smith by email about a hearing date. What followed was a strained email exchange in which the lawyer tries to learn the name of Smith’s lawyer.
“OK, I’m a fair guy and my attorney is a good man too. I will provide you my attorney’s contact information immediately with you solemn promise, on your license, on your kids, or anything that makes it as sincere as I took your offer to reschedule based on us not knowing of the action if.....you will NOT contact my attorney until Tuesday,” Smith wrote on Jan. 20.
“Absolutely not,” responded CDD and HOA attorney Daniel Guarneiri.
Smith represented himself at the Zoom hearing. The injunction was later granted.
In another case, Bridgeit LLC is seeking repayment for a loan of about $14,000 to Smith. As Smith has not responded, Bridgeit is now seeking to force Smith to produce a list of financial documents.
The 113-acre golf course is listed for sale for $13 million for large scale residential development that some say is not possible.
In October, Smith accused a former Bobcat Village resident, Tanya Chrisman, of stealing a brass plaque that she said was unattended and covered in weeds after the course closed. The plaque memorialized a former club manager who died in 2008 — well before Smith’s ownership. Chrisman was arraigned on a charge of larceny and is due back in court in February.
Smith has cases pending for golf cart rentals, turf work and video equipment. He paid off one company for golf outfits just as a deposition on his finances was about to begin.
He and his wife, Ellen Smith, were also in debt to a company and court in Michigan, where his wife was convicted of embezzling $220,000 about 20 years ago.
