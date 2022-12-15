NORTH PORT - Officials with the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce say the office sustained damage Thursday afternoon as a strong band of storms struck the region.
North Port Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bill Gunnin said his office was struck by what he believes was a tornado.
His crew was coming in from an event when he felt the sudden change in rain and wind, telling his team to get down.
"It was like a bomb went off," he said. "We just heard it and all the tiles from our roof came down into the parking lot."
Office administrator Denise Berg was assisting with moving items from a vehicle at the time.
"I had just pulled something out of the van, and then it started to rain hard," Berg said. "It was fast."
Berg described the rain, the sound of roof damage and the falling debris as happening in less than a minute.
Gunnin mentioned some roof tiles had just been repaired from a leak after Hurricane Ian. At least one employee's car was damaged by falling tiles.
"It was like a bomb hit it," Gunnin said.
The National Weather Service issued a statement at 3:31 p.m. of the incoming storm that was moving east at 35 mph, it stated. It warned of winds in excess of 40 mph.
He said he saw the storm move over and damage continued toward the North Port Fire Department and a few other offices. He said he believes it "moved a helicopter over there."
City of North Port officials confirmed some damage to Station 81 near City Hall, but said there were no injuries.
While a tornado watch was in effect, there was no warning prior to the storm hitting.
"The weather has been reporting all day that there was a tornado watch," Deputy Communications Manager Madison Heid said. "But there was no heads up to this. We heard it happen in City Hall."
It also created damage in Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.
"There's blue tarps that had been on roofs that are now all up in the trees," Gunnin said.
There has not been any confirmation of a tornado - but the area was under a tornado watch at the time.
"It was amazing," Gunnin said. "It was quick but it was a doozy."
The National Weather Service said Thursday evening that they saw no initial evidence of an actual tornado.
NWS meteorologist Rick Davis, based out of Ruskin, said he'd been in conversations with North Port Emergency Manager Michael Ryan and had received some images.
"It does not look like tornadic damage," Davis said.
He said he'd seen pool cages and trees uprooted and believes straight-line winds were likely the cause of damage.
"These structures could be weekend from (Hurricane) Ian...we had a lot of 40-50 mph winds," Davis said. "It would be thunderstorm wind damage in the 40-50 mph range."
Witnesses believing it was a tornado may truly believe that's what they've seen, he said.
"The wind, when it comes off the lake, can sometimes accelerate and whip up some spray off the lake. People can perceive that as a tornado," he said.
And sudden noises are also not likely tornadoes, he said.
"What we see here are a lot is buildings have air conditioning units - it is just how a strong wind sounds when it is struck by one quick burst of straight-line winds. The metal reacting to the wind."
Especially when that wind is a quick blast of 50 mph.
Charlotte County reported no property damage or injuries, according to county spokesperson Brian Gleason.
There were no emergency calls to Fire/EMS, although there was one report of a tree fire sparked by lightning, he said.
Davis said people are on edge after Hurricane Ian.
"We react to the anxiety of a fresh event in our mind," he said, saying he'd experienced outside his own office on Thursday. "Always pay attention to watches and warnings," he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.