NORTH PORT — Bones, water bottles and other odds and ends are in a city police evidence locker.
Those items came from a North Port park and a nearby Sarasota County wildlife refuge, a police spokesperson said — things possibly linked to Brian Laundrie, the travel companion of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.
Authorities found Laundrie’s remains in the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve last week; Gabby Petito was found strangled in a Wyoming park in September. The cause and manner of Laundrie’s death could be decided with a forensic exam, according to authorities. Matching dental records showed remains in the park were Laundrie’s, however.
Investigators had closed the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, which is one entry point for the nearby Big Slough and into the Carlton Reserve, where police last week reportedly found a backpack and other things belonging to Laundrie.
His remains were scattered within that area, authorities said.
The Myakkahatchee Park, managed by the city, was re-opened Saturday.
Which put sleuths to work. A green water bottle was recovered that matched one in a video posted on social media by Petito and Laundrie on a “van life” trip. Bones, strips of clothing and other things were collected, as well.
Everything is turned over to the FBI, North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor said.
Federal agents had investigated Gabby Petito’s disappearance and death, as Laundrie allegedly misused her debit card.
Laundrie and Petito, who had lived for two years in his family’s North Port house on Wabasso Avenue, had left town this summer in a converted Ford minivan, so-called influencers documenting that trip to several western states.
Her body was found near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Sept. 19. Family in New York had reported her as missing Sept. 11. A Utah police video had documented a domestic dispute between the pair in August.
Another van life blogger had reported a possible sighting of the Ford Transit in a remote area. Petito was found, a Wyoming medical examiner listing the manner and cause of death as strangulation.
The investigation turned toward Laundrie, who had vanished around Sept. 13, reportedly informing his parents, Roberta and Chris, that he would hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve. They reported him as missing that Friday.
The green water bottle turned over to North Port police on Sunday matched one in the Ford van. It is sold by the retailer REI. The 32-ounce bottle and other items linked to Laundrie go to the FBI, Taylor said of possible evidence.
He added that those falsifying such things could be held accountable.
“Find something,” he said, “give us a call … and we’ll check it out.”
