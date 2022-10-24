Anna Maria Oyster Bar.

John Horne dishes out gumbo in the parking lot of the old Family Table in North Port, which is now the newest Anna Maria Oyster Bar location. Horne is the CEO, or "Chief Executive Oyster" of Oysters Rock Hospitality, the parent company of Anna Maria Oyster Bar and Café L’Europe

 SUN STAFF PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

NORTH PORT — Oysters Rock Hospitality, the parent company of Anna Maria Oyster Bar and Café L’Europe, announced Monday the purchase of property where the sixth Anna Maria Oyster Bar will be located.

It's at 14132 Tamiami Trail in North Port, the former Family Table restaurant.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments