John Horne dishes out gumbo in the parking lot of the old Family Table in North Port, which is now the newest Anna Maria Oyster Bar location. Horne is the CEO, or "Chief Executive Oyster" of Oysters Rock Hospitality, the parent company of Anna Maria Oyster Bar and Café L’Europe
NORTH PORT — Oysters Rock Hospitality, the parent company of Anna Maria Oyster Bar and Café L’Europe, announced Monday the purchase of property where the sixth Anna Maria Oyster Bar will be located.
It's at 14132 Tamiami Trail in North Port, the former Family Table restaurant.
John Horne, the "Chief Executive Oyster" of Oysters Rock Hospitality, made the announcement.
Horne and a crew of employees served up free meals to anyone who needed one at the new North Port location in the days following Hurricane Ian.
“North Port is a special community that really reminds us of Bradenton," he said in an email to The Daily Sun. "We loved meeting so many new neighbors when we hosted a pop-up meal service in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The people we met were so incredibly giving, friendly, and gracious — anyone would be lucky to have them as neighbors or guests in their restaurant. We can’t wait to open our doors early next year to serve our signature brand of 'Five Star Fun,' delicious food, and a great atmosphere.”
The new restaurant will have a menu similar to the restaurant's other locations, "focusing on fresh fish, steaks, and wings, along with the restaurant’s award-winning oysters, burgers, and margaritas," the email states.
Plans are in place to add an indoor-outdoor bar to the north end of the property.
Earlier this year, Oysters Rock Hospitality announced plans for a location at The Square at UTC, where construction will soon be underway.
Chris Frawley, chief operating officer of Oysters Rock Hospitality, said the former Family Table is "the perfect location to plant our flag in South Sarasota County."
I’m especially grateful to the previous owners of this restaurant for maintaining it so well and being so accommodating throughout this transaction, even in the face of an approaching Category 4 hurricane,” Frawley said.
The owners are working through the permitting and build-out phase now - and plan to open in February.
