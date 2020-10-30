NORTH PORT — Head-scratching inconsistency defines political campaigning.
Candidates on the one hand need cash, for instance. But asking for it implies special favors, the so-called quid pro quo, which translates literally to “something for something.”
But that's not necessarily how things work: You take cash, make promises … and stand by your principles, whether those promises entirely match with the donors wishes, these candidates contend.
“There's no quid pro quo,” said Jacqueline Moore, North Port's former mayor seeking a commission seat in District 2. “The expectation is that I'll be fair … and take (contributor) calls. I have my own personal integrity, however, what I'm trying to accomplish. But (campaigns) take money, just like running a business.”
As this campaign season winds down to Tuesday's general election, it'll be a race to get the last word in with voters. Nationally, it's the most expensive election in history, with billions collected and spent just on congressional and the presidential races.
Locally, candidates have collected tens of thousands in campaign contributions, with Moore leading that effort with some $15,000, according to filings with the North Port city clerk's office. Others had collected cash and in-kind donations from a number of sources, as in the case of David Iannotti, a District 1 commission candidate whose family contributed most of the $2,620 campaign funds he had reported through Thursday's deadline.
Former City Commissioner Chris Hanks said the process is in fact entrepreneurial, in spirit: Opening a bank account, soliciting customers, producing a product and, in the end, closing that bank account, hopefully having accomplished a mission.
“It's pretty cut and dried,” said Hanks, whose last meeting of his four-year term was Tuesday. “You're elected on branding and marketing. Once elected, you govern, you legislate.”
What goes on behind the political curtain, however, is raising enough cash to push your agenda — whether through mailers, social media, TV, radio or newspapers — then hitting hard, Hanks said, campaigning as people have from the very beginning.
From the donor's perspective, Hanks added, they're “paying for allies. (Donors are) hedging their bets. Do you blame them? No, it's their job. It's the system.”
The balancing act in politics is hearing contributors, then standing by your principles, Hanks added. Which can be hard for some single-issue donors to understand, he said, especially those seeking big-ticket items such mile-long sidewalks or bike lanes that can run millions of dollars.
“It sometimes doesn't always” sit well, he said of dealing facts to eager contributors. “Every single person wants something. But you have to tell the truth.”
Former Sarasota County commissioner and onetime newspaper publisher Gene Matthews and his wife Lorraine had contributed small donations to several candidates in this election cycle. Doing so, Gene Matthews said, is simply a “show of support. You want them to do the best they can.”
North Port commission candidate breakdown:
Richard Suggs, District 1: $7,452 contributed, $4,561 spent
Contributions $20-$125, mostly small donors including an in-kind gift from the Old World Restaurant
Barbara Langdon, District 2: $8,205 contributed, $5,652 spent
Contributions range from $20-$1,000, mostly private individuals such as former city Commissioner Fred Tower, to big builders such as Mattamy Homes in the West Villages
Jacqueline Moore, District 2: $14,474 contributed, $10,165 spent;
Contributions are from $20-$1,000, mostly private individuals, but also builders, business people and big organizations such as Patrick Neal, Steven Barnhardt, West Villages LLLP, and AFSME Council 79 PAC
Debbie McDowell, District 3: $3,945 contributed, $2,676 spent
Contributions mostly under $200 from such donors as the comedian Gid Pool and former Commissioner Linda Yates
Jerry Nicastro, District 3, $1,626 contributed, $1,060 spent
Donors include Mattamy Homes in West Villages to a pair of $300 gifts from Nicastro to his own campaign
Note: Sarasota County polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters lined by 7 p.m. will be able to cast their ballot that day.
