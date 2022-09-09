NORTH PORT — Jet's Pizza is under new ownership.
Jeremy Karl and his business partner, Jason Edwards, purchased the popular pizza place at 1159 Sumter Blvd., North Port, in August.
They've been making and baking pizzas for in-house dining, takeout and delivery ever since.
Together, the men have 18 years of experience working for Jet's Pizza.
Karl has worked for his father-in-law's Jet's Pizza franchise in Cape Coral for the past 10 years.
"Jason started working at my father-in-law's store in Cape Coral at entry level," Karl said. "He went through the training and ended up becoming an assistant manager."
"Making pizza is the only job I've ever had," Edwards said. "I was 15 years old when I started in this business and I love it."
Karl also co-owns two other Jet's franchises in the area, one in Port Charlotte and one in North Fort Myers.
His primary goals at the North Port store is to grow the franchise while delivering high quality products.
"We try to offer the freshest ingredients possible and we pride ourselves on great customer service," Karl said.
The owners are looking forward to working with the community and particularly with the local schools and sporting teams.
"We want to be involved in fundraisers and help out when possible," Karl said. "We are excited to be in the community."
In August, the new owners celebrated a grand re-opening with a special deal by offering customers a small pizza for $4.44.
Karl and Edwards will be donating hot pizza at the "Remember the Fallen 5K Memorial Run" hosted by North Port Fire Rescue Honor Guard. The run is set for 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
Based in Sterling Heights, Michigan, the business was founded as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria in 1978 by brothers, John and Eugene Jetts. Since then, it has grown more than 400 stores in 19 states, according to its website.
The new owners are hiring pizza makers and delivery drivers.
For more information, call 941-429-5387.
