NORTH PORT — The father of Gabrielle Petito came to North Port on Thursday and his message was simple: He wants help finding his missing stepdaughter.
"What I need from everybody here is help," Joe Petito said during a brief news conference Thursday in North Port City Hall. "The goal is to bring Gabby home safely, and I am asking for help from everyone at home, asking for help from the parents of Brian (Laundrie) and the family members and friends of the Laundrie family."
Petito pointed to a large photo of his daughter, set up at the press conference.
"This is what we're doing here," he said. "Everything else comes second to this."
Brian Laundrie and his family have not spoken to police about Gabrielle Petito's disappearance. The two, who lived in North Port, were on a van trip out west when Gabrielle stopped communicating with her family in late August.
Petito and Gabrielle's mother Nichole Schmidt, filed a missing person report Saturday, and law enforcement in several states have been looking for her ever since.
Brian Laundrie was named a "person of interest" in the case on Wednesday. Police have been asking him and his attorney Steve Bertolino to arrange an interview. As of Thursday, that has not happened.
North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison took time in the press conference to again ask Laundrie family members to come forward.
"Two people went on a trip, one returned and the person that returned is not telling us anything," he said.
"North Port is a close-knit community where everything that happens her affects all," Garrison said. Gabby Petito is "a daughter, a sister, a granddaughter," he said, and he shares the frustration of her family and others across the country who are following the case that she hasn't been found.
Garrison said that with what North Port Police, the FBI and the law enforcement organizations in Utah and Wyoming are doing, the case is moving forward. "We have investigators working diligently around the clock, as well as the FBI," he said.
Gabrielle, 22, is white, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads “Let it be.”
The FBI has set up a national hotline to receive tips. 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324). That is now our primary tip line. So far, we have received hundreds of tips which are being vetted through multiple agencies. If anyone has seen the van photographed and information which might be helpful, please let us know.
Those with information on Gabby Petito’s disappearance are asked to call Crime Stoppers, or 800-220-TIPS.
