Joe Petito talks about Gabby, thanks those looking for her

NORTH PORT — Joe Petito said Friday he is grateful for all the people who are helping look for his daughter, Gabby Petito, who has been missing for about three weeks.
Petito, who traveled to North Port, where his daughter and her fiance lived, recorded a 10-minute video interview with city spokesperson Joshua Taylor that was uploaded onto the city's Youtube page.
He thanked the media for getting out the word across the country to look for the 22-year-old, who was on a van trip in Kansas, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming, when she stopped communicating with her family back home.
Since then, he and his family members have been appearing on dozens of news shows to get the word out about Gabby.
"The media attention is hard to deal with, but it's necessary," he said. "I hope people pay attention...I hope people look. I just don't want them to stop looking until we have her here."
Petito described his daughter as a beautiful person who "sees the beauty in everyone, everything," he said. "Maybe that's why she's getting all this attention."
He also asked people to help convince the Laundrie family to help police find Gabby. Her fiance, Brian Laundrie, returned to the family's home in North Port around Sept. 1, but neither he nor his parents have talked to police who are trying to find Petito, and have issued statements through their family attorney.
Gabriella Petito is white, approximately 5-feet 5-inches tall and 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads “Let It Be.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.
