Children can learn to swim safely while taking part in the "World’s Largest Swim Lesson," set for Thursday, June 17.
Pools in North Port, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and Englewood are among hundreds of aquatic centers, swim schools and waterparks across the country that will be celebrating this global event over the course of 24 hours.
"This is an annual international event created by the World Waterpark Association that encourages children to learn to swim at venues around the world on the same day, at the same time to help build awareness about the fundamental importance of teaching swimming in order to prevent drowning," said Laura Ansel, with North Port Parks and Recreation.
"We are excited to be hosting this fun and memorable event to teach kids and their families how they can be safer in, on, and around the water,” Ansel said. "The goal of this global educational event is sharing the message that swim lessons save lives.”
Charlotte County officials are on the same page.
"With a whole year of learn-to-swim programs lost in 2020, the need to provide children with access to formal swimming lessons this summer is more important than ever," said Charlotte County Community Services Resource manager Mike Koenig, in a press release.
In the U.S., drowning remains the leading cause of unintended, injury-related death for children ages 1-4, and the second leading cause of accidental death for children under 14, Koenig said.
Research shows participation in formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children aged 1 to 4, yet many kids do not receive formal swimming or water safety training, he said.
Here are the times and locations of the "World’s Largest Swim Lesson" in our area:
• 8-9:30 a.m. at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Admission and parking are free. Visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Pool or call 941-429-PARK(7275).
• 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., South County Regional Pool, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda.
• 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Centennial Park pool, 1185 Centennial Blvd, Port Charlotte.
• 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool, 7001 San Casa Drive, Englewood.
• 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-2:30 p.m., Port Charlotte Beach Park Pool, 4500 Harbor Blvd, Port Charlotte.
Parents are invited to learn more about this event by visiting www.WLSL.org.
