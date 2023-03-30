The AMVETS Post in Warm Mineral Springs.
WARM MINERAL SPRINGS — AMVETS Post 2000 is celebrating the life of founding member Joseph Guarino on Saturday.
Guarino died March 9. Members will remember him with a pig roast and day long festivities.
"Joe was one of the strongest supporters of our veterans post," said Ronnie Carroll, post board member. "He would pay for food for pig roasts and other functions for veterans."
Guarino, was born in Italy, and migrated to Boston. He remodeled hotels and other buildings across the country.
"His favorite expression was he was a 'Gooda Guy,'" Carroll recalled. "He is a tremendous loss to society and his family and many, many friends at AMVETS and veterans."
The post festivities begin at 1 p.m. and include a time for eulogies for Guarino and the bands Shayne's Gang and Tidal Wave at the post, 401 Ortiz Blvd. in Warm Mineral Springs.
Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com
