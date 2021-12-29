NORTH PORT — A Sarasota County judge has denied North Port's demand for a rehearing in the legal dispute between the city and a Wellen Park homeowner group.
Judge Hunter Carroll issued his finding Wednesday, denying North Port its appeal to reconsider his ruling to reverse the city's denial or “divorce” of Wellen Park from city limits.
Wellen Park is in North Port's west end. A homeowner group there, West Villagers for Responsible Government, had sought the de-annexation, or boundary contraction. Its members argued North Port mismanages its finances. The group in 2020 had filed for a de-annexation hearing. In an all-day session, commissioners in April voted against that de-annexation push, however.
The West Villagers group quickly appealed that decision to the Circuit Court, and applauded Judge Carroll’s Nov. 16 ruling that the denial was done inappropriately.
North Port filed for a rehearing with Carroll.
In his ruling Wednesday, Carroll noted that North Port in several instances hadn't followed Florida's rules for expanding or contracting a city's boundaries. Those included what constitutes “feasible” and whether contraction “can” be done versus what “should” be done, as the city had argued in denying de-annexation that it would cause lost revenue and increased emergency response times, among other hardships.
Lawyers for the West Villagers countered that state law on contracting boundaries is a straightforward can-versus-should argument.
“The city's motion for rehearing is denied,” Carroll wrote Wednesday.
That process, however, would likely prompt North Port's legal team to file with the Florida Second District Court of Appeal. Prohibited from discussing legal entanglements, North Port commissioners had remained quiet in the legal proceedings.
The leader of the West Villagers group, John Meisel, said on Wednesday his group “was not surprised” with Carroll's decision.
“The city should stop wasting taxpayers' dollars on a legal battle which they will not win,” Meisel said.
The de-annexation push was started in 2019 by the West Villagers group, which formed over property tax increases.
Wellen Park builders had also filed civil actions to stop the de-annexation push. They had setbacks in court and ultimately backed off, however.
Wellen Park is one of the fastest-growing planned communities in the nation. If contraction succeeded, that would remove all North Port land west of the Myakka River from city limits, placing it within an unincorporated section of Sarasota County. Doing so would displace a chunk of North Port residents and the huge potential of that area.
At buildout, West Villages will be thousands of homes, tens of thousands of people, billions in value. That area includes the Atlanta Braves baseball complex, CoolToday Park, a retail plaza and Downtown Wellen Park, a retail, housing and entertainment district. Its first phase would open in late 2022.
Not everyone in Wellen Park is enthralled with de-annexation. The group pushing for separation is “regurgitating nonsense … over and over again,” Wellen Park's Larry Cobb had said.
“We may end up with fewer services and more taxes," Cobb said. "(Homeowners) aren’t asking all the questions."
