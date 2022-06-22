SOUTH VENICE — Brian Laundrie's parents moved to dismiss a civil suit brought against them by Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito's parents on Wednesday.
However, 12th District Circuit Judge Hunter W. Carroll did not make a decision during the hearing. He will issue one within two weeks.
Roberta and Chris Laundrie want to dismiss the civil suit by Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt, who are seeking compensatory and punitive damages.
The two filed the six-page civil suit March 10 in the Sarasota County Circuit Court, asserting that Brian Laundrie had killed their 22-year-old daughter, and that Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, in shielding their son, had hid details of her whereabouts and his involvement and avoided them by blocking calls and social media platforms.
Wednesday, each attorney representing the families made arguments to Carroll about why the suit should or should not be dismissed.
The Laundries' attorney, Matt Luka, was present on their behalf. Both Schmidt and Petito were in attendance with their attorney, Patrick Reilly.
After the hearing, Reilly said he thinks it was a "relief" to the Petito family that the Laundries were not present.
Luka argued that the Laundries had no obligation to speak with Petito's family because under the Constitution "people are free not to speak."
"Everybody has the right to their private enclave," he said.
Reilly argued the Laundries made a statement through their New York attorney "giving them false hope that their daughter was still alive," which he said caused emotional damage.
Reilly stated the two families were not strangers, since Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were engaged at one point and Gabby Petito lived with the Laundries.
He said the statement made through the attorney was "callous."
"The Laundries knew of the fragile emotional state of Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt at the time the statement was issued,” Reilly said.
Petito's parents want more than $100,000 in damages for mental anguish.
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie had lived with his parents in North Port. They ventured from New York last July in a repurposed van, posting their travels online.
They gained some traction as they drove among national parks and natural formations in the American West.
Police license-plate readers captured the white Ford returning to North Port on Sept. 1, however. Brian Laundrie was reportedly at the wheel, alone.
Investigators found Petito’s body Sept. 19 in Wyoming. She had been strangled to death in a remote camping area, medical examiners determined. A social media follower of the couple helped in the recovery, it was later learned.
Brian Laundrie’s remains were found in mid-October in a remote wildlife refuge near North Port. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot, the Sarasota County coroner’s office concluded.
His belongings recovered by police reportedly contained writings expressing remorse. A family handgun was among those belongings, FBI investigators reported.
