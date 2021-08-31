NORTH PORT — A Sept. 24 hearing will determine whether a lawsuit against North Port City Commissioner Debbie McDowell and resident Michael Wasylik will survive a legal challenge and proceed to trial.
County Judge David Denkin will hear arguments that afternoon in a Zoom hearing on a motion to dismiss the amended complaint filed against McDowell and Wasylik by John Meisel, Victor Dobrin, Glenn Mix, Paul Kahle and Jennifer Zambrano, all members of the group West Villagers for Responsible Government.
The group is leading the effort to de-annex from what is now Wellen Park from North Port.
The complaint alleges that by eavesdropping on an allegedly private strategy meeting the group conducted on March 23, 2020 through a third-party meeting hosting site, McDowell, who opposed the de-annexation effort, violated state wiretapping laws.
Wasylik faces the same allegation based upon his receipt of the private meeting invitation from an individual named Bob Baker and forwarding it to McDowell.
The amended complaint alleges that the meeting invitations with the login information and password were sent to 16 people, including Baker, by email on March 21, 2020.
A previous complaint, later dropped, had originally sued McDowell in her official capacity as a city official.
In seeking a dismissal of the complaint, attorneys Morgan Bentley for Wasylik and Nikki C. Day and Alan S. Zimmet of the Bryant Miller and Olive law firm for McDowell argue that the plaintiffs could not have a reasonable expectation of privacy in sending the invitation by email and have thus failed to state a cause of action.
Commenting on the claim that the group expected privacy, Day and Zimmet wrote in their motion: “numerous courts have held that there is no reasonable expectation of privacy in email communications once they are received by the recipient, nor in ‘private’ online discussion rooms hosted on third-party websites,” citing a 1997 case out of the federal district court for the Southern District of Ohio.
McDowell has admitted she listened to the meeting, an admission that the group claims in other litigation should have been the basis for her recusal when the full city commission considered the petition for de-annexation earlier this year.
Motions to get the court to both review those proceedings and force the City Commission to accept a petition calling for a referendum on de-annexation will be heard by Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll on Oct. 8.
The case is filed as a civil matter after both the sheriff’s office and the state attorney’s office investigated the allegations against McDowell in 2020 and declined to file criminal charges under the state wiretapping statutes.
The plaintiffs are seeking damages in the amount of $10,000 plus punitive damages and attorney fees.
