The Warm Mineral Springs/Little Salt Spring Archaeological Society named Kathy Gerace as its president at a meeting Tuesday.
She is a historic archaeologist who has done work on San Salvador in the Bahamas. She and her husband, Dr. Donald Gerace, administered the Gerace Research Centre on San Salvador for the study of archaeology, biology, geology and the marine sciences by college and university researchers and students from the USA, Canada, and Europe for over 40 years.
The Warm Mineral Springs/Little Salt Spring Archaeological Society is celebrating its 30-year anniversary. It was started in November 1990 by archaeologists and volunteers involved in underwater archaeology at Warm Mineral Springs and Little Salt Spring in North Port and the excavation of a major prehistoric cemetery site on Manasota Key.
Gerace offered North Port Sun readers highlights and her goals.
Gerace: "The Society is a not-for-profit educational organization and a chapter of the statewide Florida Anthropological Society. Its members, both year-round and seasonal, are civic-minded persons interested in the unique archaeological resources within North Port, Sarasota County and Florida.
"The Society works with other local and regional organizations in protecting the archaeological, historical and environmental resources of this area, in order to provide public access for education and future research. Such recent projects have included: Supporting North Port’s acquisition of Warm Mineral Springs and its designation as a National Historic Site; supporting the Wildlife Corridor from Little Salt Springs to the Myakkahatchee Creek Green Way Corridor, and supporting the upkeep of the Three Graces Fountain at the entrance to Warm Mineral Springs from U.S. Highway 41.
"Both Warm Mineral Springs and Little Salt Spring are locations of some of the earliest human inhabitants of not only Florida, but of North America. Human skeletal remains and those of now extinct animals have been found by underwater archaeologists, along with preserved bone and wood tools left by these earliest inhabitants. The preservation of these springs and their importance in the archaeological and historic past of North Port cannot be overstated.
"The Society makes numerous presentations about prehistoric people and how they lived at local schools and outdoor community events, such as the International Archaeology Day Event each year in Punta Gorda. At such events artisans recreate stone, wood and bone tools, as well as baskets and pottery used by the prehistoric inhabitants of this area.
"The Society holds monthly meetings on second Tuesdays. These are free and open to the public, and at each meeting there is an invited speaker who presents an interesting and exciting lecture about some aspect of archaeology or the early history of this area of Florida.
"In addition, several field trips or excursions are held each year to various sites of archaeological, historical, or cultural significance.
"As president of the Society, I propose to continue the wonderful work of my predecessors, in organizing interesting monthly speakers and several fieldtrips a year to relevant museums and archaeological sites in the area and around the state. I also propose that the Society continues to be active in the education of children and the community as to its prehistoric and historic past, and the preservation of archaeological, historical and environmental areas in North Port, Sarasota County and Florida."
