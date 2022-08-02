Family Promise of South Sarasota County is planning a "Kenducky Derby" duck race event at the North Port Aquatics Center.
The fundraiser is from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at 6205 Price Blvd.
Money raised will help those who are struggling with housing costs.
"The funding from this event will help us to create more workforce housing and particularly in the city of North Port where the need is highest in south Sarasota County," Family Promise Executive Director Jennifer Fagenbaum said. "We are going to send rubber ducks down the water slide to race in the lazy river for prizes."
Organizers are looking for sponsors, prizes and people to donate to have "a duck in the race."
The cost is $25 for one duck; $100 for five ducks; $250 for a dozen and $500 for a flock of 25 ducks.
"This event is free to the public, but if you wish to stay and enjoy the waterpark and snack bar after the event, we have secured an amazing rate of $5 per person ages 3 and older," Fagenbaum said.
FPSSC provides families with shelter, meals, basic needs (clothing, toiletries, and personal items), case management, referrals, and resources to families in transition. During the day, families have access to a day center which is a hub for the organization.
FPSSC is a 501(c)3 nonprofit and all sponsors will receive a letter of donation for tax purposes.
For more information on becoming a volunteer or sponsorship opportunities, call 941-497-9881 or visit www.familypromisessc.org.
