NORTH PORT — Learning to box is not just about competing in the ring.
That's what Kid Kelly told a crowd that attended a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce on May 31.
"Our objective is to teach anyone interested about the sport of boxing, no matter what level," Kelly said. "Majority of our students don't compete. It's optional. I will train you as if you will compete, because it builds confidence."
He said kids attempted to bully him when he was in elementary school because he was shorter and smaller, so he learned to defend himself and took up boxing when he was 8.
His coach gave him the "Kid" nickname.
Originally from New York, Kelly came to North Port in 2012 because he had family in the area.
He teaches boys, girls, women and men at the school.
Some of the benefits of learning to box include focus, confidence and self control, he said.
His son, Steven Colome, also is a boxer. He's currently attending the University of Pennsylvania and helps out with training when he's not at school.
Classes are offered on Monday through Friday at 4:30 p.m.for kids 7 and older. Other classes include a 6 a.m. course on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for adults, and a 6 p.m. class on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for children (age 15+) and adults.
"Friday is our busiest class," Kelly said. "It's good exercise, and students learn self defense, gain stamina and strength."
He recently put together a boxing competition at the George Mullen Community Center in North Port.
"We had 27 matches — we were full to capacity," Kelly said. "Some of the top boxers in the area came to compete."
The next competition is planned for Oct. 8. Depending on how many register for bouts, it will either be at the Mullen Center or the Morgan Family Community Center.
North Port Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bill Gunnin said Kelly has a true passion for the sport, especially when it comes to youth.
"Kids from all backgrounds who want to make something of themselves would benefit from this training," Gunnin said. "Kelly provides them with the discipline needed to succeed."
Kid Kelly Boxing & Fitness, 4727 East Price Blvd., also offers personal training, self defense and weight loss instruction.
