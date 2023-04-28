PORT CHARLOTTE — “You must have determination to keep moving forward.”
That’s what Kid Kelly told a crowd that attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at his new location Wednesday.
Hurricane Ian destroyed the building in North Port where Kelly opened his boxing and fitness business in 2021.
He opened the new location inside Port Charlotte Town Center Mall in April.
“We still have a few issues with the roof that need to be fixed,” Kelly said. “It’s been a challenge, but it’s nice to have a new place.”
Kid Kelly Boxing and Fitness offers professional boxing training, kickboxing and fitness classes to increase stamina and energy.
“Our objective is to teach anyone interested about strength training and the sport of boxing — no matter what level,” Kelly said. “The majority of our students don’t compete. It’s optional. I will train you as if you will compete, because it builds confidence.”
North Port Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Bill Gunnin congratulated Kelly on the new location.
“This is a perfect spot for your business,” Gunnin said. “You’re getting so much exposure to all the people at the mall.”
Kelly said since the new location opened, he’s gained a number of new students. Kelly’s passion is working with kids.
“I try to teach them that life can knock you down, but you have to get back up and push through to achieve your goals and dreams,” Kelly said. “You have to learn to stand your ground — respect others, but others have to respect you as well.”
He said kids bullied him in elementary school because he was shorter and smaller, so he learned to defend himself and took up boxing when he was 8.
His coach gave him the “Kid” nickname.
Kelly teaches boys, girls, women and men.
“I will work with any person of any size or age — we don’t discriminate — we train according to your abilities.”
Some of the benefits of learning to box include greater focus, confidence and self control, he said.
“Majority of our members don’t want to become boxers, they want to gain strength, balance or lose some weight,” he said.
Kid Kelly Boxing and Fitness in the Port Charlotte Town Center, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Adult classes are at 6:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Kids classes are at 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. At 6 p.m., all ages are welcome.
For more information, call 941-888-4248.
