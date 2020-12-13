Possible Kidnapping

Kids reported that a 7-year-old girl got into a white van around 9 p.m. Saturday in North Port at 1021 Ohana Way, near the corner of Toledo Blade Blvd. and Panacea Blvd. Police said the incident might not have been a kidnapping but still want to alert residents.

 GOOGLE MAP

Several juveniles reported what could have been a possible kidnapping of a child at 9 p.m. Saturday near 1021 Ohana Way -- but police have received no reports of a missing child.

The kids said a 7-year-old Hispanic female got into a white van with an older Hispanic male on Ohana Way. The child allegedly had long black hair and was wearing a peach-colored shirt and dark bicycle shorts. The kids said the driver was in his 30s with a white shirt and dark pants.

"At this time," a North Port police statement read, "we have canvased the area and have not obtained any evidence to support this claim, and we have not received any reports of a missing juvenile.

"We are, however, acting diligently."

Police did say that a white van was, indeed, seen in the area but that the incident was "possibly a misunderstanding."

Anybody with information about the alleged incident should call police at 941-429-7300.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments