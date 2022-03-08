WELLEN PARK — The newest business to sign on for Downtown Wellen Park in North Port is Kind Vibes Outfitters, which will offer kayaks, paddleboards, bikes, scooters and e-bikes for rent when the downtown project is complete.
It's uniquely designed glass, wood and corrugated steel structure will be next to the 80-acre Grand Lake and its floating dock.
“We are pleased to welcome Kind Vibes Outfitters, another locally owned company, to Downtown Wellen,” said Rick Severance, president of Wellen Park, stated in a news release this week. “It complements the community’s focus on health, wellness, nature and spending time outdoors.”
Jamie Albano and business partner, Ryan Lane, are the owners planning Kind Vibes Outfitters. They also own the nearby Venice Outdoor Sports, 1562 S. Tamiami Trail, South Venice, near the Circus Bridge.
“Wellen Park represents a young, energetic and inclusive lifestyle with restaurants, sports and recreation,” Albano said. “It’s exactly where we want to be.”
Kind Vibes is expected to open later this year, just as Downtown Wellen’s first phase is complete.
Albano plans to offer paddleboard yoga, guided sunset tours with certified Florida naturalists, and e-bike, kayak and paddleboard tournaments.
“We want people to have fun and enjoy being outside,” he said.
Kind Vibes' 900-square-foot building is being designed by 505Design, based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Other businesses that have announced plans to locate in Downtown Wellen are restaurants Mirabella’s Italian Coastal Cuisine, Oak & Stone, Villani & Co. and Bright Ice. A lakefront restaurant is also in the works, as are an events lawn, a food kiosk area, and a 2.8-mile biking, hiking and running trail circling the lake.
