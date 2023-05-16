Jaime Kisner

NORTH PORT — Sarasota County Schools announced that Jaime Kisner — currently the assistant principal at Atwater Elementary School — will serve as the new principal of Cranberry Elementary School, effective July 1.

“Ms. Kisner is a compassionate, dedicated educator,” Sarasota County Schools Elementary Schools Executive Director Brandon Johnson said in a news release. “Her passion for connecting with students, families, and school staff is evident. She is a true collaborator with a focus on developing the potential of every member of the Cranberry School community.”  


   
