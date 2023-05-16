NORTH PORT — Sarasota County Schools announced that Jaime Kisner — currently the assistant principal at Atwater Elementary School — will serve as the new principal of Cranberry Elementary School, effective July 1.
“Ms. Kisner is a compassionate, dedicated educator,” Sarasota County Schools Elementary Schools Executive Director Brandon Johnson said in a news release. “Her passion for connecting with students, families, and school staff is evident. She is a true collaborator with a focus on developing the potential of every member of the Cranberry School community.”
Before starting her most recent role as the assistant principal of Atwater, Kisner served as the assistant principal of Wilkinson Elementary and as an administrative intern at Bay Haven School of Basics Plus, the release noted.
She has also served as an ESE liaison; an ESE Liaison/ESE resource teacher; an intervention teacher/ESE resource teacher; a speech-language pathologist/ESE liaison; and a speech-language pathologist for the autistic unit, all at Toledo Blade Elementary School.
“I am thrilled to serve as the new principal of Cranberry Elementary School,” Kisner stated in the news release. “My focus will be on maintaining student achievement and ensuring all students, teachers, and staff members have the resources and tools they need to thrive. I look forward to getting to know all our families and making memories together as a Cranberry Elementary family.”
Kisner received both of her degrees, a bachelor’s degree in communicative disorders and a master’s degree in communicative disorders, from the University of Central Florida. She also has a post master’s educational leadership certification from the University of South Florida, according to the release.
