NORTH PORT — It was no surprise that children in North Port would need toys for Christmas after Hurricane Ian, but the requests kept coming well after the Kiwanis Club of North Port’s deadline.
“We had a mom of four explain she couldn’t ask for toys until she could get a rental home in North Port,” said Chris Street, Kiwanis Club of North Port secretary. “We gave bags of toys to families who only have half of their living room that’s usable.”
The family came up with a way to stay in the spirit of the season.
“They said they drew a Christmas tree on the plastic on the garage door because they didn’t want to decorate a damaged home,” Street said. “Some of these stories are heartbreaking this year.”
Jerry Nicastro, president-elect, called every Walmart from North Port, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda, sometimes twice, begging for bikes after dozens were donated by residents and supporters.
“I’ve loaded and unloaded about 60 bikes this year, it’s way more than in the past three years,” he said. “People want to replace what was damaged, and some just want their kids to be outside getting exercise in the fresh air. Either way, we knew we finally filled the last bike order on Thursday night.”
On Thursday, a woman came to pick up a bike for her 11-year-old daughter. As a new resident from war-torn Ukraine, she didn’t want to ask for another bike for her 8-year-old daughter.
“The little girl was about to cry when she saw her sister’s new bike,” Street said.
She got permission to give the family a bike for the 8-year-old. It had just been donated by Englewood Helping Hand through a man named Jason Hutchison. He, in turn, had received bags of toys and bikes from CMR Construction and Roofing in Naples.
“So we were so happy to be able to give two bikes instead of one,” Street said.
This year, Kiwanis received requests from all North Port schools and parents who signed up their children for the Giving Tree.
The request was put on a tree at Culvers, Austin’s Restaurant and Alveros. San Pedro Catholic Church allowed the club to store and sort toys.
Brian Decker from Decker Plumbing bought more than $1,000 in toys and then came to volunteer giving them out last weekend. He also delivered bikes.
After member Heather Jorge spent $3,000 on filling orders that hadn’t been picked by the public, Harbor Home Builders donated $3,000 to cover the costs.
“It’s been an unprecedented year,” Nicastro said. “We served well over 853 kids. We also partnered up with groups and other nonprofits. I’m not sure if we could have done it without them.
“The Rotary Club from Englewood even came over to give out food during our toy give away after they spent all morning packaging it in Englewood. It was amazing.”
The club received help from Toys for Tots, Move Mountains, AMVETS Sons Post 777 in Englewood and AMVETS Sons Post 2000 and their ladies auxiliaries, the Twisted Ohio State Buckeyes Nation, Catherine Anderson and her RE/MAX Palm Realty team, Mary Smedley and others at Michael Saunders Realty in Englewood, Englewood Helping, Awaken Church, Catalina Bakas, Ellen Domke and Heron Creek residents, the Oldsmar K Kids and Oldsmar Kiwanis Club, the Kiwanis Foundation, ABC Action News Gives program, Beverly’s Angels Boutique in Naples, and the East Hampton Kiwanis in New York.
