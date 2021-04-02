NORTH PORT — Members of the North Port Kiwanis Club want to honor kids who choose to make thoughtful and ethical decisions in their daily lives.
Do The Right Thing of North Port Inc. is a combined effort of the North Port Police Department, city of North Port and the Kiwanis Club to recognize and reward youth in the community who distinguish themselves through exemplary behavior.
Members of the community are asked to fill out a form if they know of a child who has accomplished, assisted or made an outstanding effort as a positive role for their peers.
Those nominated are recognized on a monthly basis.
Recently, the program accepted several new nominations:
Kailyn Petrosky, 15, was nominated for volunteering more than 2,000 hours for helping to care for horses that provide therapy for children with developmental delays or behavioral issues.
Krysta Fowler, 13, was nominated for designing a STEM camp for fellow Girl Scouts to learn more about science, technology, engineering and math. She also did it to help empower girls who may be thinking about careers in those fields.
Skyla Fowler, 10, was nominated for hand-sewing dozens of cloth bags together, filling them with goodies and delivering them to sick children at an area hospital.
Daniel Melnichek, 10, was nominated for helping a handicapped man who was a stranger at a restaurant.
Emma Vana, 9, was nominated for providing handmade blue wooden flags to show support for law enforcement in the area.
Diandra Saunders, 10, was nominated for her honesty. She found $10 on a school bus and turned it in to the driver in hopes of finding the person who had lost it.
Raymond Rosich, 13, was nominated because of his regular politeness to his peers and school staff and he’s always willing to lend a hand.
Grace Campbell, 18, was nominated for a “see something, say something,” incident at a school in North Port.
Hayley Woosley, 18, was nominated for a “see something, say something,” incident at a school in North Port.
Each student received a medal and they were treated to a pizza party after being honored by officers.
“We haven’t been able to go into schools to help promote the program at the beginning of the school year because of COVID-19,” said Andrew Sias, Kiwanis Club of North Port president. “We are very happy to partner with the North Port Police Department. This is a way to have students meet officers and for the community to praise students for doing the right thing.”
The program was started a year and a half ago by Kiwanis after it was canceled by Sarasota County Schools.
“Our club believes there’s a real need for our students to be rewarded for their positive actions,” Sias said. “We had a lot of students from all North Port schools rewarded in the past when the Sarasota County School Board sponsored the awards ceremony. We were saddened when it was canceled. We asked the city for a partnership and they agreed.”
The form to nominate someone can be found at www.cityofnorthport.com/dotherightthing.
Kiwanis will be holding an end of the year banquet for the monthly award winners. At the dinner, an overall winner will be chosen who will be invited to participate in the statewide program.
The club is currently looking for sponsors of the Do The Right Thing Program to help pay for T-shirts, trophies and other prizes for the students.
Sponsorships for the program are coordinated by Community Policing officer Kristin Voigt.
Fore more information, call 941-429-7300, ext. 3563.
