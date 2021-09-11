Offers go here

topical

Kiwanis thank local police and firefighters each year on 9/11

Organization wants community to know sacrifice of area first responders

ESneighbors091220aaaa.jpg

North Port firefighters near Wellen Park receive a pie and cards from the Kiwanis Club of North Port on Sept. 11, 2020.

NORTH PORT — Every single year for 19 years, members of the Kiwanis Club of North Port have delivered handmade cards to police officers and firefighters in North Port along with cakes and pies to each fire department in the city.

“It’s done on Sept. 11 because the club wants first responders to know they are never forgotten and to remind children that despite the horrors of Sept. 11, 2001, local police and firefighters do make real sacrifices every day,” Kiwanis Club of North Port President Andrew Sias said.

ESneighbors091220bbb.jpg

Members of the Kiwanis Club of North Port on Sept. 11, 2020, brought a cake and cards to firefighters and EMTs and paramedics, thanking them for their service.

The cards are made by North Port elementary school children and residents of the Loveland Center in Venice, which helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities develop skills to live fuller lives.

“They make them at the art center,” Sias said of the Loveland clients.

This year, Kiwanians plan to deliver a set of five commemorative coins to the police chief and the fire chief along with a cake for staff to enjoy.


Andrew Sias

Andrew Sias, president of the North Port Kiwanis Club

The coins represent New York first responders from 9/11 including police, K-9 search and rescue dogs, firefighters, emergency and medical services and EMT/ambulance drivers.

Each fire department will also receive a commemorative 9/11 flag.

The Kiwanis Club started the event called “Heroes for Heroes” 19 years ago. Publix has been a co-sponsor for the cakes since the first year. The goal is to thank first responders for everything they do every day.

“The kids have fun making the cards and the first responders really seem to enjoy reading them,” Sias said. “This teaches kids that cops and firefighters are good people and they are here to help us.”

Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com

